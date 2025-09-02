Hall of Famer Sees Herself in Sky's Angel Reese
Being a professional athlete comes with a certain amount of distractions, but when your name is Angel Reese, the madness surrounding you is multiplied and magnified. For the Chicago Sky star, however, she throws on her blinders and pays no attention to it. Her ability to block out the noise isn’t noticed by everyone, but a certain Hall of Famer and all-time great certainly has.
"I need to give a shout out to Angel Reese," said Cynthia Cooper on We Need To Talk on YouTube. "She just gets down to business. A lot of stuff has been thrown her way. She keeps her circle tight, and she stays focused on her game."
The latter part has resulted in Reese having a terrific individual year. The Sky’s best player was selected to her second All-Star squad and currently leads the league in rebounding. She’s also putting up career-high numbers in points per game, field goal percentage, and assists, along with a few other categories.
Unfortunately for her, the Sky can’t do enough to win games. Case in point would be their recent match against the Seattle Storm. Reese had a monster game, dropping 20 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and shooting over 50% from the field. Yet, they still lost by double figures.
Cooper’s teams were normally in the championship hunt, but that didn’t stop her critics from having something to say. Before she went on to be a Hall of Famer, three-time All-Star, four-time champ, three-time scoring leader, four-time Finals MVP, and two-time regular season MVP, Cooper dealt with her fair share of naysayers, but often zipped their lips by dropping 20 plus on a nightly basis. Reese, of course, deals with that daily. And from that standpoint, Cooper knows what that feels like.
"She reminds me of me when I was starting out and I didn't care," Cooper said. "Say what you want to say. I'm bringing my A-game tonight. You're gonna have to stop me from getting all these rebounds. Stop talking about how I get the rebounds. Stop me if you can. And I love that attitude of hers and how she's continuing to get better every single game."
