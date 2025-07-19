Lynx Star Gives Sky's Angel Reese Her Flowers
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has a lot of subtle intricacies to her game. Her 3-ball is coming along, she still finishes at the basket and her middy is looking better and better.
But while scoring is becoming more natural for her, rebounding will always be Reese's best attribute.
When it comes to crashing the glass, she takes a backseat to no one, something that Napheesa Collier has noticed.
Currently, the two are buddy-buddy at this year’s All-Star break. While they wait for the actual game to get going, Collier decided to give Reese her flowers. She didn’t want to be too generous in her praise since the two have to battle it out soon, but she didn’t acknowledge how lethal she is on the boards.
“I can’t gas you too much because we play you the first game back,” Collier said to Reese in a video that was recorded and posted on the Chicago Sky’s X account. “But seriously, you are just so aggressive and so relentless. It’s impossible to stop.”
Collier wasn’t just being nice. Whenever Reese steps on the court, she knows she’s got her hands full. In five career games against Collier’s Minnesota Lynx, Reese has averaged 16.8 points, 14.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Those numbers, however, haven’t done much when it comes to the outcome, as she’s just 1-4 in those games.
Outside of the Lynx, Reese terrorizes just about everyone she goes up against. As a rookie in 2024, she led the W in boards, grabbing 13.1 a night. Fast forward one year later, and it’s the same ole script. Reese’s 12.6 rebounds are head and shoulders above A’Ja Wilson’s 9.2, the league's second-best rebounder.
Superlatives aside, Reese and the Sky will need to step it up a notch if they want to make a playoff push. The Sky are eight games below .500 and have a long list of great teams lined up on the schedule, one of which is Collier and her Minnesota Lynx on July 22, the first game back from the All-Star break.
