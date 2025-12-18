Grading UCLA's Starting Five Following Cal Poly Win

The Bruins were able to blow past the Cal Poly Mustangs 115-28 thanks to some very notable Bruins performances.

UCLA’s playmakers were the driving force behind this dominant win, scoring at will and leaving little doubt which team was in control. From the opening tip, the Bruins asserted themselves on both ends of the floor. Here’s how each of the starters graded out:

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) drives past Cal Poly Mustangs guard Madison Butcher (24) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Very solid game from the Bruins' best facilitator; she was great on defense and kept the turnovers low. Leger-Walker has proven to be the heartbeat of this very talented UCLA team.

She earns a B+ not because of any shortcomings, but because several other Bruins turned in even stronger performances. That should not be taken as a slight toward Leger-Walker, who was a crucial piece in UCLA’s dominance from start to finish.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) passes against the Connecticut Huskies during first quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Gabriela Jaquez turned in a very solid performance. While her scoring total was lower than expected, she did everything the Bruins needed her to do. In higher-stakes games, Jaquez has shown exactly what she is capable of, and this was not one of those moments where she needed to take over.

Like Leger-Walker, Jaquez earns a B+ not because her performance fell short of an A, but because several other Bruins delivered standout outings that ultimately overshadowed it. This is not a slight against Jaquez—rather, within the context of the grading scale, a B+ best reflects her night.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) drives past Oregon Ducks guard Ari Long (14) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

What a game from Gianna Kneepkens . She scored 19 points with ease, and to top that, she also tied her career high in steals with six. A number that was key in controlling this game and preventing Cal Poly from even attempting to crawl back into this one.

She earns an A+ because this was a great performance on both sides of the ball. Her shooting has really come on as of late, and in turn this has make UCLA look like a big time contender come March.

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) gets by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Alana Goosby (22) for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

From top to bottom, this was a standout performance for Kiki Rice . Her scoring was incredible in this game; it really looked like she was playing on Rookie difficulty. She has continued to prove that she is one of the Bruins' biggest threats.

She earns the coveted A++ grade after an outstanding performance. Shooting 8-for-11 from the field while pulling down eight rebounds, she left little doubt she deserved the mark. Her rebounding continues to be one of the most valuable aspects of her game and will be a major asset for the Bruins come March.

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) is congratulated at the bench by center Lauren Betts (51) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A great game for Lauren Betts; she is really starting to string together some great performances of late. Like Rice, she was playing on easy mode; Cal Poly had no answer for her in the paint. If Cori Close did not pull her out after only 17 minutes of play, this could have been a signature Betts game.

She earns an A+ after a phenomenal performance that only scratched the surface of what she could have done. Limited minutes kept her from completely tearing apart the stat sheet, but even in that window, her impact was undeniable.

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5), guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) and center Lauren Betts (51) react on the bench after a basket during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It was a great night for the Bruins. While the next stretch of games will not come easily, this performance made one thing clear: this team has no ceiling.

