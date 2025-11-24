Dallas Wings Win No. 1 Pick in WNBA Draft for Second Straight Year
The Dallas Wings have won the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA draft, marking the second straight year in which the franchise will get its top desired selection.
The Wings entered the draft lottery, which was held Sunday night, with the best odds of winning the top pick. The Minnesota Lynx won the No. 2 selection, followed by the Seattle Storm, Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky.
Last year, the Wings drafted Paige Bueckers with their No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. Bueckers enjoyed a successful pro debut season in which she won WNBA Rookie of the Year, putting up the third-most points (692) and assists (194) by a rookie in league history. The UConn product, who earned her first All-Star nod, also set a record for the most points scored by a rookie in a single game with 44 against the Sparks on Aug. 20.
With April's draft still many months away, the Wings will have plenty of time to mull over their options for the top selection. Many current mocks have UCLA center Lauren Betts, Spain's Awa Fam and none other than Bueckers's former Huskies teammate, Azzi Fudd, as the cream of the crop in the upcoming draft.
Here's a table of the updated 2026 WNBA draft order for the first round:
2026 WNBA Draft Pick No.
WNBA Team
1
Dallas Wings
2
Minnesota Lynx
3
Seattle Storm
4
Washington Mystics
5
Chicago Sky
6
Toronto Tempo/Portland Fire*
7
Toronto Tempo/Portland Fire*
8
Golden State Valkyries
9
Washington Mysics
10
Indiana Fever
11
Washington Mystics
12
Connecticut Sun
13
Atlanta Dream
14
Seattle Storm
15
Connecticut Sun
*The Tempo and Fire will flip a coin for the No. 6 and No. 7 draft picks at a later date.
Sunday's WNBA draft lottery results come amid an ongoing labor standoff between the league and the WNBA players' union. The two sides haven't hammered out a new collective bargaining agreement ahead of the Nov. 30 deadline; if no agreement is reached, a work stoppage could be on the horizon.