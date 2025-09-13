Former NBA Star Makes Bold Statement About Sky, Angel Reese
Chicago Sky power forward Angel Reese grabbed headlines with her controversial statement last week. After the Sky's win over the Connecticut Sun, the two-time WNBA All-Star shared her take on the team's 2025 WNBA season and her expectations from the franchise in the offseason.
"I’m not settling for the same s*** we did this year," Reese told Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune recently. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason. So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year."
"I am very vocal about what we need and what I want," Reese said. "I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me. But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can."
Reese was handed a half-game suspension even after the 23-year-old apologized to her teammates and thanked them for being there with her.
Former Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas took a dig at the Sky for their decisions and dropped a bold prediction about Reese's future.
"Her expressing that the team needs to get better, what main players never said that before?" Arenas said on his self-titled show. "We need to get good players and we need to go get great players, that is normal."
"And the fact that you are open to listen to trades, your team is done. That woman will not want to be there no more and I can tell you right now, the other center that is friends with her, she's gonna want an out. You lost both big people. If I'm Indiana, Caitlin, you are safe. Everybody else, who do you want over here?"
Reese did not play in Chicago's last four games of the season. She was suspended for the much anticipated clash against the Fever after receiving an eighth technical foul. Although the franchise suspended her until half-time for the game against the Las Vegas Aces, she chose to sit out the whole game, citing back issues.
The 2024 rookie did not play in the rest two games either due to the same back issue as Chicago closed out the 2025 WNBA season with a 0-4 streak. Their 10-34 record is the worst in the league tied with the Dallas Wings.
Arenas isn't the only one who believes Reese has already player her final game for the Sky. Speculations suggest that the youngster might be seeking a way out after missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
The Sky were even worse without her, going 1-13 this season. Reese's impact goes beyond the court, the ticket sales, merch sales and viewership reached an all-time high. If the franchise actually lets the superstar go, they might have to build from scratch yet again.
