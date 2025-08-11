One Center is Key to Turning Sky's Fortunes Around
It's no secret the Chicago Sky need a spark.
In a year defined by change, whether it be an entirely new coaching staff or several different starters from last season, this Sky squad has shown almost anything but change for the better as they continue to take a nosedive in what could have been a pivotal season for the Windy City's own. They stand at 8-23 following their most recent loss to the Indiana Fever, a record they haven't seen through 31 games since their debut year in 2006. Aside from rebounding numbers, the Sky are in the bottom half of the WNBA in several key categories, including a points per game mark that is about two points short of where it was last season.
Chicago needs anything to get the ball rolling again in what has been nothing short of an unexpectedly turbulent season. A win over the Connecticut Sun, who the Sky face three more times this season, could get things going in the short term, but a number of players will still need to step up and shoulder larger roles for Chicago after it stood pat at the trade deadline.
Who can the Sky turn to in their final quarter of the regular season?
It's time for Kamilla Cardoso to make her leap forward
One small step for Cardoso could mean one giant leap for the Sky's future prospects.
Cardoso, who has started in nearly every one of her games with the Sky, has already solidified herself as one of the league's top rebounders with a fourth-place spot in boards per game. Her recent streak of seven straight double-doubles only ended last Thursday, when the Atlanta Dream won the battle on the boards with tough rebounding across the board. The 6-foot-7 center showed off her potential stardom in this year's FIBA AmeriCup, where she nearly averaged a double-double for a Brazil team that reached the tournament's final and faced a United States squad that featured now-TCU guard Olivia Miles.
One way or another, Chicago will need to continue tapping into the potential of its young talent, including the 2025 Draft tandem of Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld. Cardoso will need to be a focal point on both sides of the ball for the Sky to make some progress in the remaining portion of their regular season. Whether it be this season or in the near future, the Sky may need to turn to the 24-year-old for the spark they so desperately need to find hope in or after a quickly-fleeting 2025 campaign.
