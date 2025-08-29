Two Sky Stars Grab Top 10 Spots In ESPN Rankings
The Chicago Sky might be in the WNBA’s basement, but everyone knows they won’t be there for long.
To say that the 2025 season has been disappointing would be an understatement. Although they’re 38 games in, they’re still looking for their 10th win. And, considering how the rest of their schedule looks, there’s no guarantee they’ll get it.
As a whole, the Sky are dreadful, but they are getting recognition for the pieces they have on the roster.
Recently, ESPN ranked the W’s top 25 players under 25. Unsurprisingly, Angel Reese made the cut, coming in at number five. One writer, in particular, praised not only her ability to crash the glass but her overall game.
“After shattering rebounding records as a rookie, the biggest question surrounding Reese was how she could evolve and grow in her sophomore year,” wrote one ESPN writer. “She spent much of the Unrivaled season working on her shooting, and it shows: Her scoring and efficiency have improved this season in the W. But Reese's biggest offensive jump has come in her playmaking. She excels at passing in the post, a nod to her chemistry with Kamilla Cardoso, and better understands how her presence down low opens up her teammates more.“
Anyone who didn’t have Reese on this list wouldn’t be taken seriously, but her inclusion isn't the best part. For the two-time All-Star, she's happy that her fellow big in Kamilla Cardoso is also getting some love, coming in at number seven.
“The No. 3 pick in the 2024 draft, Cardoso has improved her stats from her rookie season across the board, averaging 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists,” another ESPN writer pointed out. “The 9-28 Sky have struggled and will miss the playoffs for the second year in a row. But at 24, Cardoso has shown the kind of progress a young post player needs, which bodes well for a long career.”
In total, only the Indiana Fever had two players on this list ranked in the top seven. Clearly, though, Reese and Cardoso will need more help if they plan on turning things around fairly quickly.
And while we know they aren’t happy with their team play, they can sleep well knowing the work they’ve put in is being recognized.
