Studs and Duds From Sky's Loss to Sun
The Chicago Sky earned their 24th defeat of the year with a 71-62 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. The Sun had won a total of five games before the weekday matchup, two of which came just a few short weeks before the Sky traveled to Uncasville. Connecticut may have evened the score in the 2025 season series, but Chicago could still hang its hat on a pair of key performances from its starting big duo.
What were some of the biggest standouts during Chicago's loss in Mohegan Sun Arena?
Stud: Kamilla Cardoso
Cardoso, who will need to be a key piece in turning the Sky's fortunes around, ended the game with a near-season high 24 points as she had an up-and-down night from the post. The former South Carolina star added nine rebounds and three assists in just over 34 minutes of play. She added a highlight block against a former Sky guard in Marina Mabrey, swatting a driving layup as she expertly defended a pick-and-roll.
Cardoso must continue to shine as the Sky enter the home stretch of their latest run, one that includes two more matchups with the Sun and five against Eastern Conference foes.
Dud: The Turnover Battle
Chicago would finish the game with 19 turnovers, their most since a late-July loss to the Indiana Fever, as it couldn't find an answer to Connecticut's active defense. The Sun stole the ball a total of 11 times and scored 16 points off turnovers, which only added to keeping the matchup out of the Sky's reach for most of the night. Connecticut only turned the ball over five times while earning 20 assists, including six from rookie guard Saniya Rivers.
Turnovers have been an issue for the Windy City squad as they lead the league with about 17 a game and just under 10 opponent steals per game. It will need to stay disciplined with the ball in its hands as it faces the Seattle Storm, who are averaging a league-high 8.5 steals per game, next week.
Stud: Elizabeth Williams
Williams, who earned her fourth-straight start with the Sky on Wednesday, logged her third double-double in five games as she proved to be a reliable anchor on the inside. The 11-year WNBA veteran notched a season-high six offensive rebounds, including a handful off a tough possessions she never gave up on. She used her defensive smarts to add two blocks, a team-high for Chicago, as she and Cardoso continued to be the Sky's most consistent shot blockers at just under one per game.
Dud: Bench Scoring
The Sky's bench added a total of 11 points, all of which came from the duo of Michaela Onyenwere and Kia Nurse. Nurse would end the night with one made shot on eight tries, including six from the 3-point line, as she continued an ice-cold streak that has seen her make a total of five baskets in the last five games. Chicago will need to see more scoring power from its bench after it has averaged nearly 16 points per game in its last 10 matchups, putting it just above the Fever for 12th place in the WNBA.
Chicago will gear up to face the Golden State Valkyries
at 6:30 p.m. CDT on Friday in Wintrust Arena. The game will be broadcast on Ion.
