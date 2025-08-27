Three Reasons Why Sky Fell to Aces
It feels like it is getting quite old to say that the Chicago Sky dropped yet another game, but this time it was to one of the league's best in the Las Vegas Aces. It is always a tough ask for a team that has really been struggling all season, to come up with a win against a team like the Aces, but the Sky battled and still lost 79-74 on Monday night.
It is also getting repetitive to say that the Sky keep dropping games because of the same reasons night in and night out. These reasons range from turnovers to poor shooting to not defending the team's star players.
The Sky just cannot get out of their own way and these three things were why they dropped Monday's game to the Aces despite the late comeback.
Angel Reese and Rachel Banham shot cold from the floor all night
A lot of the Sky's losses all season long have been because they have not been able to be consistent on the floor on a nightly basis. Their star players or their depth players are having a hard time shooting and it paves the way for a loss.
Angel Reese and Rachel Banham both had a rough night from the floor on Monday and had they shot a little bit better, they would have pulled off the upset over the Aces. Reese shot 3-10 from the floor and only putting up 10 points. Banham shot 1-8 from the floor and only putting up 3 points.
The Sky are asking to keep losing games if their stars and depth players cannot shoot more consistently as the season finishes within the next month or so.
Kamilla Cardoso and Ariel Atkins could not carry the team to a victory
It would have been beneficial for the Sky to get more from Reese and Banham. But Cardoso and Atkins had great nights from the floor, but unfortunately it was not enough as the Sky still fell by 5 points.
On a night like Monday when Cardoso and Atkins are balling out, they need others to really help them out and help get the team over the line to a victory. It seems like Atkins and Cardoso were the only ones that tried and played a consistent game against the Aces.
Cardoso shot 6-12 from the field, 7-7 from the free-throw line, and put up 19 points on the night. Atkins shot 10-18 from the field, 7-7 from the free-throw line, and put up 30 points on the night.
If only the two would have gotten a little more help, the Sky would have been victorious in this one.
Turnovers
Every time the Sky drop a game, i go to the box score and see who lost the turnover battle, and usually it is the Sky. It bodes the same yet again in Monday night's close loss, as the Sky again lost the turnover battle which has been a repetitive theme all year long.
The Sky committed 18 turnovers to the Aces 12 and night in and night out, that will lose you a basketball game 10 times out of 10. The Sky have been careless with the ball all season long and it has lost them a ton of games.
Putting injuries and poor shooting nights aside, the Sky really need to figure out this issue going into the 2026 season, as they are already eliminated from the 2025 playoffs and this is still a major issue.
