WNBA Playoff Preview: Why Sky Fans Should Watch Liberty vs. Mercury

The defending WNBA champions open up their title defense in the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs on the road against the Phoenix Mercury.

Scott Conrad

Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard/forward Kahleah Copper (2) and Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) yell at Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker (3) during the first half of game four of the 2021 WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard/forward Kahleah Copper (2) and Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) yell at Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker (3) during the first half of game four of the 2021 WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

This series features two of the WNBA's original eight teams. In the league's first few seasons, both the New York Liberty and the Phoenix made the Finals but failed to capture a championship each time.

The now-dissolved Houston Comets beat the Liberty in the first-ever WNBA Finals in 1997. Then, the Comets beat the Mercury in 1998. Houston went on top win the next two titles against New York.

Phoenix won three WNBA titles (2007, 2009, and 2014) before New York finally hoisted up their first championship last year. Together, these two current playoff opponents have combined for 11 total appearances in the WNBA Finals. Only one can move on and keep their next title hopes alive.

Kahleah Copper was a member of the 2021 WNBA champions with the Chicago Sky. She now plays for the Phoenix Mercury.
Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) looks on during the first half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Chicago Sky Connections with Phoenix Mercury (27-17)

Sky fans should recognize Kahleah Copper, who is a guard for the Mercury. After debuting in the WNBA with the Washington Mystics in 2016, she played in Chicago for seven seasons.

The 31-year-old athlete was a member of the 2021 Sky team that won the WNBA championship. As well, she played for them in 2023, the last season that the team made the postseason.

Sky rookie forward Maddy Westbeld will be watching her older sister, Kathryn, in this series. The older Westbeld is 29 years old, but also a rookie this year. She scored in double digits more than her sister, Maddy, but her season-high is much lower than the Sky forward's 25 points.

Courtney Vandersloot spent two seasons with the New York Liberty before returning to her original WNBA team, the Chicago Sky.
Oct 1, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) looks to drive past Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) in the third quarter during game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Chicago Sky Connections with New York Liberty (27-17)

Veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot started her WNBA career with the Chicago Sky. She left the team to play two seasons for New York, including last year.

Vandersloot brought the experience of winning a second league title back to the Windy City with her for the 2025 WNBA regular season. The Sky unfortunately did not get a full season with their legend as she suffered a torn ACL early on in the summer, playing in less than ten games for Chicago.

Lastly, Emma Meesseman is a center for the Liberty and a former Sky player, too. The 32-year-old averaged 13.4 points per game in 2025, one point less than she did for Chicago in 2022. With Meeseeman, New York won 10 of their 17 games.

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper defends against Angel Reese, who may have played her last game for the Chicago Sky.
Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) against Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) and Kahleah Copper (2) in the first half at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

How did Chicago do against Phoenix and New York in 2025?

The Sky lost early on in the season against the Mercury. Phoenix went 4-1 after beating Chicago, 94-89. A second loss happened for the Sky at the hands of the Mercury in the midst of their six-game win streak in June.

On August 3, Copper went off for 25 points against her former team for the second double-digit win over Chicago and Phoenix's third victory. The Mercury swept the season series but even that can't get back the 2021 WNBA title that the Sky won.

Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso had 22 points, 15 rebounds, & five assists vs. the NY Liberty in the 91-85 win in August.
Sep 9, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) looks to grab a loose ball after blocking a shot attempt by Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the third quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

As for the Liberty, a 25-point shellacking handed the Sky their second loss of the season. A 19-point blunder gave Chicago its sixth loss on the year. Kamilla Cardoso showed out for their third meeting as the center's stat line included 22 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in the six-point win over New York.

The Sky's season finale in 2025 was at home in Wintrust Arena against the Liberty. Even without their star forward, Angel Reese, Chicago only lost to New York by five points. The Sky might want to study the Mercury and Liberty closely on how to go from being a 10-win team to a playoff team that won 27 times.

