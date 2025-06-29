Angel Reese Makes Statement Against Kelsey Plum's Sparks in Dominant Rematch Win

Just over a month ago, on May 25, the Los Angeles Sparks — boosted by a 28-point effort from Kelsey Plum — cruised to a 91-78 win over the Chicago Sky.

The Sky returned to Crypto.com Arena on Sunday and proceeded to flip the script, powering their way to a dominant 92-85 victory over the Sparks — and taking control of the 2025 season series, 2-1, against L.A. as a result.

Angel Reese in Sunday’s win:



24 PTS (season-high)

16 REB

7 AST

2 BLK

10-19 FG



Joins A’ja Wilson, Jonquel Jones, and Lisa Leslie as the only players in WNBA history with 15+ PTS and 15+ REB in three straight games. — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) June 29, 2025

Angel Reese poured in a team-high 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists — her fourth consecutive double-double and sixth through Chicago's last seven games.

The Sparks raced out to a quick start prior to Candace Parker's No. 3 jersey retirement ceremony at halftime. Los Angeles led Chicago, 18-17, after the first quarter, with nearly half of its points coming off fast break looks.

Candace Parker’s No. 3 jersey was officially retired in the LA rafters on Sunday.



More on reactions from Magic Johnson, Lisa Leslie and others: https://t.co/fXChbfHWyr — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 29, 2025

Plum and Azurá Stevens combined for 14 points in the opening frame alone.

Stevens finished with 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting, joining Plum (22 points, seven assists), Dearica Hamby (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Emma Cannon (15 points) as the four Sparks in double figures.

The 6-foot-6 forward logged 21 points, four blocks and four steals for Los Angeles in last Tuesday's loss to Chicago — cementing her as the first player in WNBA history to post 20-plus points, four-plus blocks and four-plus steals in a single game while shooting over 70 percent from the field.

Similarly, Stevens' stellar offense wasn't enough yet again in Sunday's defeat.

After tying the game at 53 apiece midway through the third quarter, the Sky pulled away late to seal another dominant win over L.A.

The Sparks fall to 5-12 in 2025, with their next contest coming on the road this Thursday against the New York Liberty (11-5).

