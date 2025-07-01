Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Plum's Shocking Placement in WNBA Player All-Star Vote Labeled 'Pure Jealousy'

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was ranked the ninth-best guard by her fellow league peers for this year's WNBA All-Star Game voting, per player poll results in a June 30 press release.
The shockingly low ranking for Clark, announced earlier this week alongside Napheesa Collier as one of two league captains for the mid-July event, resulted in huge social media reactions — one of which came from legendary ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale.
"Absolutely PURE JEALOUSY that players voted Caitlin Clark the 9th best guard," Vitale wrote in a X post on Monday. "Some day they will realize what she Has done for ALL of the players in the WNBA. Charted planes - increase in salaries-sold out crowds - improved TV Ratings."
Furthermore, Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum — slotted sixth by both the fans and media — ranked 16th in the player vote, another surprise to many.
In similar fashion to Clark, Plum's low rank spurred a plethora of online reactions.
"They had Kelsey Plum 16th? SIXTEENTH?! She's having an All-WNBA season and SIXTEENTH?" AP NBA writer Tim Reynolds wrote on X.
"Kelsey Plum deserves so much better, because 16th is actually crazy," @sincerlymary added.
"Players have her ranked as 16th best guard in league. They should've kept player votes private. Doing lots of brand damage," @cdssportspod said.
Plum, currently on pace for one of the best seasons of her WNBA career, is averaging 20.6 points, three rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals.
