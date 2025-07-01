Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Plum's Shocking Placement in WNBA Player All-Star Vote Labeled 'Pure Jealousy'

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was ranked the ninth-best guard by her fellow league peers for this year's WNBA All-Star Game voting, per player poll results in a June 30 press release.

The shockingly low ranking for Clark, announced earlier this week alongside Napheesa Collier as one of two league captains for the mid-July event, resulted in huge social media reactions — one of which came from legendary ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale.

Caitlin Clark was ranked as the ninth best guard in the WNBA by her peers, a fact that was revealed when the league released its All-Star voting results.



Why the discrepancy? pic.twitter.com/UsDgJOpExl — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 1, 2025

"Absolutely PURE JEALOUSY that players voted Caitlin Clark the 9th best guard," Vitale wrote in a X post on Monday. "Some day they will realize what she Has done for ALL of the players in the WNBA. Charted planes - increase in salaries-sold out crowds - improved TV Ratings."

Furthermore, Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum — slotted sixth by both the fans and media — ranked 16th in the player vote, another surprise to many.

I’m so tired of all the Caitlin Clark hate from some players.



The fans and the media clearly understand the once in a generation level player Caitlin Clark is.



When Jordan, Lebron, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Usain Bolt, Tom Brady and Messi came on the scene, everyone… pic.twitter.com/SXv9WOk8hS — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 1, 2025

In similar fashion to Clark, Plum's low rank spurred a plethora of online reactions.

"They had Kelsey Plum 16th? SIXTEENTH?! She's having an All-WNBA season and SIXTEENTH?" AP NBA writer Tim Reynolds wrote on X.

"Kelsey Plum deserves so much better, because 16th is actually crazy," @sincerlymary added.

"Players have her ranked as 16th best guard in league. They should've kept player votes private. Doing lots of brand damage," @cdssportspod said.

Plum, currently on pace for one of the best seasons of her WNBA career, is averaging 20.6 points, three rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals.

