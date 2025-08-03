Fever Provide Major Caitlin Clark Injury Update Ahead of Sparks Game

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark has been out for nearly a month after suffering a groin injury on July 15.
"Following a July 15 injury to her right groin, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week. The team can confirm that no additional injuries or damage were discovered through the evaluations," a July 24 statement read.
Clark's absence continues to mark a huge blow to Indiana's backcourt.
Despite another update provided on Sunday, her injury status still remains up in the air ahead of Indiana's massive road matchup against the red-hot Los Angeles Sparks on August 5.
Fever head coach Stephanie White provided more recent injury news when asked about Clark's status on Sunday.
“I know she wants to be out on the floor and we want her out on the floor, but making sure that she’s ready is the most important thing," she said. "I still don’t know how far we are, we’re going to take it one step at a time, one day at a time.”
