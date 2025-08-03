Fever Provide Major Caitlin Clark Injury Update Ahead of Sparks Game

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark has been out for nearly a month after suffering a groin injury on July 15.

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Reacts to WNBA All-Star Snubs

"Following a July 15 injury to her right groin, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week. The team can confirm that no additional injuries or damage were discovered through the evaluations," a July 24 statement read.

Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week, which confirmed that no additional injuries or damage were discovered.



Clark will continue working with the medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and… pic.twitter.com/02RF3HVLJY — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 24, 2025

Read more: Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Makes Major Announcement

Clark's absence continues to mark a huge blow to Indiana's backcourt.

Despite another update provided on Sunday, her injury status still remains up in the air ahead of Indiana's massive road matchup against the red-hot Los Angeles Sparks on August 5.

Steph White on CC’s recovery: “I know she wants to be out on the floor and we want her out on the floor, but making sure that she’s ready is the most important thing. I still don’t know how far we are, we’re going to take it one step at a time, one day at a time.”



Full answer: pic.twitter.com/z35C32hzzU — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) August 3, 2025

Fever head coach Stephanie White provided more recent injury news when asked about Clark's status on Sunday.

Read more: Magic Johnson, Lisa Leslie Among Stars With Message During Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Retirement Ceremony

“I know she wants to be out on the floor and we want her out on the floor, but making sure that she’s ready is the most important thing," she said. "I still don’t know how far we are, we’re going to take it one step at a time, one day at a time.”

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.