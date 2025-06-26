Fever's Caitlin Clark Sidelined Against Sparks Due to New Injury

Star guard Caitlin Clark will be sidelined for Indiana on Thursday night in its matchup against Los Angeles due to a left groin injury, per a team announcement.

Caitlin Clark is OUT for tonight's Fever-Sparks game with a left groin injury, the team says. pic.twitter.com/DbDuqv9KzG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 26, 2025

Head coach Stephanie White and the Fever were informed of the injury news late last night, nearly a day after Indiana's 94-86 road win over the Seattle Storm.

Fans are speculating that Clark's injury took place while diving for a loose ball in the final seconds of the Fever victory.

This looks like the play Caitlin Clark got injured (left groin). The Fever were up 8 with 12 secs left 🙃 pic.twitter.com/4UUSHQRuCv — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) June 26, 2025

Though Clark's latest injury is a new development, recent health issues have plagued the star guard throughout a majority of the 2025 campaign.

She averaged 19 points, six rebounds and 9.3 assists through the Indiana Fever's first four games of 2025 before being sidelined with a left quadriceps strain suffered on May 24 against New York, via a team report on May 27.

A five-game absence resulted — snapping Clark's impressive streak of 185 consecutive games played that dates back to high school.

The Fever just sent out an updated status report that Caitlin Clark is OUT with a left groin injury.



The Fever will be down to nine available players tonight against the Sparks. — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 26, 2025

The Sparks hold the all-time regular season series advantage over the Fever, 39-16. However, Indiana claimed last year's head-to-head battle in convincing fashion, securing two wins in the three total matchups against Los Angeles in 2024 — the Fever victories coming on May 24 and Sept. 4.

Los Angeles looks to snap its four-game losing streak on Thursday night and capitalize on the road against a shorthanded Fever rotation.

