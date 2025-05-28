Kevin Durant and Aaron Donald Among Stars Present at Sparks Game
The Los Angeles Sparks continued its early-season success with a convincing 91-78 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday.
A myriad of professional athletes and notable celebrities filled LA's Crypto.com Arena throughout the three-game homestand — continuing to voice, advocate and show their support for the WNBA.
Among those present included two-time NBA Champion and 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant, 2017 NBA Champion Matt Barnes, three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year honoree Lou Williams and Super Bowl Champion Aaron Donald and comedian/actress Leslie Jones.
“You keep winning, [the fans] keep showing up," Kelsey Plum said postgame — following the Sparks' first home win of 2025 — on playing in front of the star-studded Los Angeles crowd.
Durant, among other NBA talent, continues to be increasingly outspoken towards the success of women's basketball at all levels — and most importantly, serving as a mentor and spokesperson for the elevation of the WNBA.
"I love that the @wnba is back. Wishing everyone a healthy season. Let’s go," Durant wrote prior to the 2025 campaign.
The WNBA delivered its most-watched regular season in 24 years and finished with its highest attendance in 22 years in 2024, per a release. Durant and other stars hope to continue the league's tangible viewership growth in both 2025 and future seasons to come.
