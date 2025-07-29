Liberty Reveal Breanna Stewart Injury Update Following Loss to Sparks

The Los Angeles Sparks pulled off their league-best fifth straight win in buzzer-beating fashion on Saturday — surviving a 101-99 instant classic over the New York Liberty.

However, Liberty star forward Breanna Stewart left the contest in the first quarter after suffering a lower leg injury.

Breanna Stewart had imaging done on her right leg which showed she avoided significant injury after exiting last night’s game, per @madkenney.



Stewart will be with the Liberty on this four-game road trip, but the team plans to give her time to fully recover. https://t.co/xt8kiC8nYi pic.twitter.com/XG7BURv5cZ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 27, 2025

The injury occurred less than four minutes into the game while the All-Star forward was jogging up the court on a transition sequence.

"No update, hopefully she'll be OK," Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello said immediately following New York's loss, per ESPN.

The two-time league MVP entered the weekend averaging nearly 19 points and seven rebounds in 2025.

Breanna Stewart was been ruled out for the rest of the game with what the Liberty are calling a lower leg injury.



She exited the court after this play in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/hXZQHY1vWY — espnW (@espnW) July 27, 2025

But fortunately for Stewart and the Liberty, the star forward has reportedly avoided a significant injury, per a recent report from the Associated Press.

Stewart had imaging done and nothing major turned up. She will travel with the team on its four-game road trip, according to the AP report.

