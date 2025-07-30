Russell Westbrook Seen With Kings' DeMar DeRozan at Sparks Game Amid NBA Free Agency Drama

Denver's Russell Westbrook and Sacramento's DeMar DeRozan were seen talking at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night during halftime of the Los Angeles Sparks' home contest against the Las Vegas Aces.

The meeting between the two NBA star guards comes amid a myriad of free agent drama throughout recent weeks — leading into the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan talking at halftime of Sparks vs Aces.



Westbrook’s been linked to the Kings as a primary free agent target. If he signs this offseason, the two would join forces in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/IFLDYMCM2X — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 30, 2025

Westbrook declined his player option for next season with the Denver Nuggets and officially became an unrestricted free agent on June 30, per Yahoo Sports.

Since then, the Kings have expressed interest in landing the future Hall of Famer, with recent strong interest from both sides, per a Sunday report.

The Kings are looking to move Devin Carter or Malik Monk before bringing in Russell Westbrook, per @MattGeorgeSAC pic.twitter.com/BQNXTa0zQ9 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 29, 2025

Furthermore, Sacramento is looking to move Devin Carter or Malik Monk before officially bringing in Westbrook later this offseason, according to Matt George.

If the nine-time NBA All-Star signs with the Kings, Westbrook and DeRozan would soon join forces in Sacramento.

Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan in attendance for Cameron Brink’s Sparks’ season debut. pic.twitter.com/Y0nDvXpfSL — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 30, 2025

“For me, just the realization of going into my 17th season. That's the reality of it for me. You don't have many opportunities left to get yourself a chance to compete in the playoffs," DeRozan said after the Kings' season-ending loss to Dallas in April. "And that's all you want at this stage of your career, just a chance to get in there and see what happens.

“To know that window is closing, it ain't like this job is like being a teacher or being a reporter, when y'all can do this as long as you can. So for me, that's where frustration and the emotional side come from," he continued.

