Sky's Angel Reese Makes Statement Ahead of Clash With Sparks

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is currently sporting a double-double just over a month into this year's WNBA. She's currently averaging 10.8 points and 11.5 rebounds through the first 13 games of 2025 — over half of which came in double-double fashion.

Last August, Reese became the first player in league history to log 20 rebounds in back-to-back games. Reese, now in her second WNBA season, has had gradually growing success in 2025 — capped by an all-time performance in Sunday's 93-80 loss to Atlanta.

The 6-foot-3 forward poured in 10 points, 19 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 33 minutes against the Dream — already her seventh double-double of the season.

The dominant outing precedes Chicago's home matchup with Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The rematch with the purple and gold comes nearly a month after Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum poured in 28 points — more than half of which came in a timely third-quarter sequence — and eight assists in Los Angeles' 91-78 win over the Chicago Sky on May 25.

Despite the loss, Reese still managed 13 points and 12 rebounds in 32 minutes of play.

Fresh off sustained individual success in Sunday's defeat, Reese and the Sky look to make a statement in their second 2025 meeting with the Sparks.

