Sky's Hailey Van Lith Credits Sparks' Kelsey Plum's For Career Impact

Hailey Van Lith first met Kelsey Plum while in middle school. The pair kept a close relationship through their respective basketball careers — reuniting to compete alongside one another at Plum's inaugural Under Armour-sponsered "Dawg Class" camp in 2023.

On Sunday, Chicago's Van Lith and Los Angeles' Plum reunited once more — this time on a professional stage, to play against one another in a head-to-head WNBA matchup.

Prior to the Sky's road test against the Sparks at Crypto.com Arena, Van Lith spoke honestly about Plum's tangible impact on her basketball journey — sharing praise for a longtime friend and mentor while revisiting past bonds formed during the memorable "Dawg Class" camp.

“I had a great time, it was super fun to compete and see one of the best guards in our game work … and see her process.”



— Hailey Van Lith on playing in Kelsey Plum’s inaugural @UAbasketball ‘Dawg Class’ camp and Plum’s impact on her basketball career. pic.twitter.com/hG5Ul772J9 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 30, 2025

“The camp was a great experience. I'm super grateful for [Plum] to think to invite me. I had a great time, it was super fun to compete and see one of the best guards in our game work … and see her process," Van Lith said. “Having that example and knowing [that] a guard her size that looks like me ... can make a way in the league.

"I’ve known Kelsey a while now, ever since middle school ... She called me and asked [to participate in the camp]," she continued. "It’s not everyday that Kelsey Plum calls you. It was a pretty cool moment and I was super stoked to go.”

CLASS IS IN SESSION 📚 The energy was up for day 1 of Kelsey Plum Dawg Class powered by UA Next 🦴 pic.twitter.com/mbOVSvXwT3 — Under Armour Basketball (@UAbasketball) April 20, 2024

This year marked the third edition of the now-annual Dawg Class, originally created by Plum in 2023.

“The impact that we’ve already made in terms of the growth that these women have [experienced] in just a short amount of time is really cool to see,” Plum told NBC Sports' On Her Turf in 2023. "I’m really proud to be a part of it, and this is beyond my expectations.

“This is a baby step to a bigger vision, but I think that when you have something, you’ve got to share it. It’s like paying it forward ... if I can figure out a way to do that for them — or at least put them in touch with someone that can do that for them — that to me is purposeful," she continued.

