Sparks' Rickea Jackson Reveals Close Relationship With WNBA Player
Sparks’ forward Rickea Jackson returned to game action Tuesday night against the Atlanta Dream in limited minutes after a three-game absence.
It marked her first game appearance since entering concussion protocol on May 18, following an injury suffered in the Sparks' home-opener against Minnesota.
Read more: LA Sparks Legend Trains Angel Reese
Prior to Tuesday's game, Jackson spoke honestly about her close relationship with current Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard.
"We've just always been pretty cool as friends," Jackson said. "She's [a] great high-character person."
Howard, a two-time WNBA All-Star and 2022 Rookie of the Year, is averaging 15 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assist for Atlanta in 2025 — her fourth season with the Dream.
Four impressive seasons at Kentucky from 2018 to 2022 preceded her professional basketball career. Howard averaged over 20 points across 114 career collegiate games, securing two-time SEC Player of the Year honors in the process.
Jackson vividly remembers constant competitive battles against Howard during her overlapping time in college. The Sparks' forward played for both Mississippi State and Tennessee, averaging 17.8 points and 6.1 rebounds in 127 games across both schools while earning three-time All-SEC honors.
The two's most memorable matchup against one another came in an overtime instant classic on Jan. 3, 2021. Jackson played a game-high 41 minutes and scored 23 points in the 92-86 Mississippi State loss, while Howard poured in a game-high 33 points in 37 minutes for Kentucky.
"Me and Rhyne's relationship has gone all the way back to Mississippi State versus Kentucky days," Jackson said. "It got heated when we played each other, those games were always fun ... She's always at the top of the [opposing team's] scout."
More Sparks news:
A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks
Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury
International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA
Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season
Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.