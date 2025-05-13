Social Media Reacts to Cameron Brink's SI Swimsuit Debut
Los Angeles Sparks' star Cameron Brink is officially making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut for the 2025 edition, as announced on Tuesday.
Read More: Sparks' Cameron Brink Makes SI Swimsuit Debut
The 6-foot-4 forward's rookie year with the Sparks in 2024 was preceded by four standout seasons at Stanford. With this year's SI swimsuit appearance, she hopes to pay homage to past generations of female role models that have helped to grow the game of basketball.
Brink received a myriad of social media reactions after her original photoshoot — taken by Ben Horton — announcement this past November. She received praise from fellow SI Swimsuit models Lauren Chan, UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles and former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, as well as subsequent support from high-profile individuals within the greater athletic community.
"Welcome to the SI team!! Crushed it as always!!" Olympic champion and best-selling author Lindsey Vonn said in a comment.
The Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull, former Miami Hurricane Haley Cavinder, former California Golden Bears' guard Mia Mastrov and former Stanford teammate Brooke Demetre were among those within the immediate women's basketball community to leave praise for Brink after the November announcement — along with her "Straight 2 Cam" podcast host, Sydel Curry-Lee.
Olympians Anna Hall, Emma Coburn and tennis superstar Coco Gauff also poured in compliments — a representation of Brink's reach and motivation for empowerment within all women's sports.
"I think it's always really hard to be a woman in this world, but especially you know, a female athlete," Brink told SI Swim during her shoot in Boca Raton, Fla. "And am I supposed to look more feminine? Am I supposed to look more athletic? What's the balance? What do people think?
"When people look at these photos, I hope they just take away first that I've put a lot of work into my body and it's a lot of work to be a professional athlete. And also it's hard to put your body out there, but it's also really empowering," she added.
Brink joins a star-studded 2025 Sports Illustrated athlete class that includes Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Anna Hall, Toni Breidinger, Hailey Van Lilith, Phoenix Miranda and Olivia Dunne, among others.
Check out the full 2025 SI Swimsuit issue, out now across Sports Illustrated platforms.
More Sparks news:
A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks
Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury
International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA
Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season
Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.