Sparks Announce Major Injury News Ahead of Crucial Matchup
Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum scored 28 points and eight assists in LA's 91-78 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday — preceded by a 82-73 Friday night loss to the Golden State Valkyries.
Before its contest against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday to close the three-game homestand, Los Angeles announced multiple player-specific injury updates, per a release.
Sparks’ forward Rickea Jackson will play tonight in limited minutes after a three-game absence, per a team announcement from coach Lynne Roberts.
It marks her first game appearance since entering concussion protocol on May 18 — following an injury suffered in the Sparks' home-opener against Minnesota.
Furthermore, Sparks' guard Julie Allemand officially returns to game action after initially being labeled as probable (left hand).
The 5-foot-8 guard logged four points, four rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes for the Sparks' in Sunday's 91-78 win over the Chicago Sky.
Rae Burrell (right knee) and Cameron Brink (left knee) remain out.
