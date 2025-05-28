Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Announce Major Injury News Ahead of Crucial Matchup

Los Angeles releases key injury news ahead of Tuesday night's matchup against Atlanta.

Ben Geffner

May 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; (From left to right) Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) and center Mercedes Russell (21) and guard Kelsey Plum (10) and forward Rickea Jackson (2) defend Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
May 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; (From left to right) Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) and center Mercedes Russell (21) and guard Kelsey Plum (10) and forward Rickea Jackson (2) defend Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum scored 28 points and eight assists in LA's 91-78 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday — preceded by a 82-73 Friday night loss to the Golden State Valkyries.

Before its contest against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday to close the three-game homestand, Los Angeles announced multiple player-specific injury updates, per a release.

Sparks’ forward Rickea Jackson will play tonight in limited minutes after a three-game absence, per a team announcement from coach Lynne Roberts.


It marks her first game appearance since entering concussion protocol on May 18 — following an injury suffered in the Sparks' home-opener against Minnesota.

Furthermore, Sparks' guard Julie Allemand officially returns to game action after initially being labeled as probable (left hand).

The 5-foot-8 guard logged four points, four rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes for the Sparks' in Sunday's 91-78 win over the Chicago Sky.

Rae Burrell (right knee) and Cameron Brink (left knee) remain out.

Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

