Sparks' Cameron Brink Challenges Controversial WNBA Rule
After a relentless recovery process that's spanned nearly a full calendar year — following a season-ending ACL injury in 2024 — Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink is finally expected to return to game action sometime this June, according to ESPN's Holly Rowe.
“Checking in with her and her people today, she said she’s doing really well in rehab," Rowe said during the 2025 WNBA Draft broadcast. "Sources close to the Sparks have told me she is likely to return around June before the All-Star break."
Read more: LA Sparks Legend Trains Angel Reese
On a recent episode of Brink's podcast, "Straight 2 Cam" with Sydel Curry-Lee, she spoke out against a current WNBA rule in place — specifically regarding how each team is allowed a roster of no more than 12 players, according to the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement.
"Personally, I think roster sizes need to be expanded before we add any more expansion teams," Brink said. "It's kind of crazy, 12 people for a roster ... it's insane."
"If you talk about the analytics going into the season ... the likelihood that you have a 100 percent healthy squad at the beginning of a season is very low," Sydel Curry-Lee, Brink's cohost, said.
"It just puts a lot of stress on everybody," Brink added. "Roster sizes really need to be increased."
The Sparks, among a plethora of other WNBA teams, are currently dealing with the consequences of a limited roster throughout the opening month of the 2025 season.
Both Rae Burrell and Brink are currently out with knee injuries, while star forward Rickea Jackson has missed three games due to a concussion suffered in Los Angeles' home opener against Minnesota on May 18.
Elevated roster sizes joins increased salaries, revenue sharing and salary caps as the primary issues being negotiated for the WNBA's new CBA agreement.
More Sparks news:
A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks
Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury
International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA
Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season
Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.