Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks' Cameron Brink Challenges Controversial WNBA Rule

The Los Angeles Sparks' star was honest about her feelings on a current league-wide rule.

Ben Geffner

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) yells in excitement Tuesday, May 28, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Indiana Fever, 88-82.
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) yells in excitement Tuesday, May 28, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Indiana Fever, 88-82. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a relentless recovery process that's spanned nearly a full calendar year — following a season-ending ACL injury in 2024 — Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink is finally expected to return to game action sometime this June, according to ESPN's Holly Rowe.

“Checking in with her and her people today, she said she’s doing really well in rehab," Rowe said during the 2025 WNBA Draft broadcast. "Sources close to the Sparks have told me she is likely to return around June before the All-Star break."

Read more: LA Sparks Legend Trains Angel Reese

On a recent episode of Brink's podcast, "Straight 2 Cam" with Sydel Curry-Lee, she spoke out against a current WNBA rule in place — specifically regarding how each team is allowed a roster of no more than 12 players, according to the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement.

"Personally, I think roster sizes need to be expanded before we add any more expansion teams," Brink said. "It's kind of crazy, 12 people for a roster ... it's insane."

"If you talk about the analytics going into the season ... the likelihood that you have a 100 percent healthy squad at the beginning of a season is very low," Sydel Curry-Lee, Brink's cohost, said.

"It just puts a lot of stress on everybody," Brink added. "Roster sizes really need to be increased."

The Sparks, among a plethora of other WNBA teams, are currently dealing with the consequences of a limited roster throughout the opening month of the 2025 season.

Both Rae Burrell and Brink are currently out with knee injuries, while star forward Rickea Jackson has missed three games due to a concussion suffered in Los Angeles' home opener against Minnesota on May 18.

Elevated roster sizes joins increased salaries, revenue sharing and salary caps as the primary issues being negotiated for the WNBA's new CBA agreement.

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.

Published |Modified
Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

Home/News