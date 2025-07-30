Sparks’ Cameron Brink Not in Starting Lineup on Tuesday vs Aces

Los Angeles Sparks' Cameron Brink will not start in her long-awaited 2025 season debut Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena against the Las Vegas Aces — her first game back since suffering an ACL tear in June of 2024.

The star forward will come off the bench for the L.A. frontcourt, while the Sparks — fresh off a league-best fifth straight win — stay with their routine lineup of Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson, Azura Stevens, Julie Allemand and Dearica Hamby.

A look at the Sparks’ full active roster for the first time all season — including Cameron Brink.



LA looks for a league-best sixth straight win tonight vs the Aces. pic.twitter.com/f63GoGRm3S — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 30, 2025

Sparks' coach Lynne Roberts said she expects Brink will be on a minutes restriction in Tuesday's debut.

Julie Allemand sharing her routine pregame juggling drill with Cameron Brink ahead of Sparks vs Aces. 🤹‍♂️🔥 pic.twitter.com/XSMmsqzujR — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 30, 2025

"It's great," Roberts said of Brink's return at Monday's practice. "Not to put too much pressure on Cam's impact right now ... [but] just be in the moment and not worry too much about missing a layup ... play with gratitude.

"July 29th, we'll have all 11 players healthy," she added. "Sometimes the hardest times in life are the biggest lessons ... [Brink] will be a better player because of this."

