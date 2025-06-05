Sparks' Cameron Brink Provides New Injury Update
During Tuesday night's edition of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink provided clarity on her recovery timeline from last summer's season-ending injury.
She also shared that more extensive damage occurred in her left knee than originally expected.
Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Challenges Controversial WNBA Rule
"I was at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut ... a casino, very lucky," she told host Pat Sajak via a video on USA Today's For The Win. "[I] tore my ACL, tore my meniscus as well, but it's all surgically repaired now. So, I'm good. It's just going to take me a couple months to be back."
Still operating on a month-by-month timetable before an eventual return to game action, Brink was recently seen participating in on-court activity prior to Los Angeles' home game against the Chicago Sky on May 25.
Furthermore, Brink was seen taking part in ball handling drills after the Sparks' Wednesday afternoon practice — another positive sign as she ramps up to full strength.
Read more: Sparks' Guard Scores Season-High in Loss to Mercury
She worked on conditioning before moving into dribbling and shooting drills, per John W. Davis.
Brink recently revisited her immediate reaction after tearing her ACL on a recent episode of"Straight 2 Cam" with Sydel Curry-Lee— taking viewers back in time to share her perspective of last June's injury.
"When I tore [my ACL], I got up and I walked off the floor," Brink said. "There was no wheelchair for me.
"I didn't yell ... I was just sitting there like, 'Ope, that happened. Get up and walk it off," she continued.
