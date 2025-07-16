Sparks' Cameron Brink Reacts to WNBA All-Star Snubs

Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum was selected as part of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game reserves by the league's head coaches' vote on July 6 — her fourth consecutive appearance.
Prior to this year, Plum was named an All-Star in each of the past three years — including All-Star MVP honors in 2022 after scoring 30 points on 12-for-18 shooting.
However, despite a plethora of WNBA All-Star campaigning from L.A. for Dearica Hamby, Azurá Stevens and others, only Plum was eventually named as the purple and gold's sole representative.
Sparks' forward Cameron Brink recently discussed both Plum's All-Star selection and snubs that missed out on the honor alongside Hamby in a recent episode of "Straight to Cam."
"We're very proud of [Plum]," Brink said. "It's a huge deal ... while other people have gotten snubbed — I couldn't go without saying that."
"It's okay ... I'm going to the beach," Hamby replied.
"You deserve it, in my opinion," Brink said. "With that being said — Kelsey, congrats. We love you very much, but I just have to shout it out: [Hamby], Rickea [Jackson], Azura [Stevens], I feel like you guys are all deserving too."
