Sparks' Cameron Brink Reacts to WNBA All-Star Snubs

Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum was selected as part of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game reserves by the league's head coaches' vote on July 6 — her fourth consecutive appearance.

Read more: Sparks' Owner Mark Walter Acquires Majority Ownership of Lakers From Buss Family

Prior to this year, Plum was named an All-Star in each of the past three years — including All-Star MVP honors in 2022 after scoring 30 points on 12-for-18 shooting.

Shoutout to @Kelseyplum10 on being selected as a WNBA All Star! 🏀



New episode with @cameronbrink22, @dearicamarie, and special guest @terance_mann is out now. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Pbn4vmjVkk — Straight to Cam (@straight2cam) July 14, 2025

However, despite a plethora of WNBA All-Star campaigning from L.A. for Dearica Hamby, Azurá Stevens and others, only Plum was eventually named as the purple and gold's sole representative.

Sparks' forward Cameron Brink recently discussed both Plum's All-Star selection and snubs that missed out on the honor alongside Hamby in a recent episode of "Straight to Cam."

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink and Sue Bird Argue Controversial WNBA Roster Rule

Dearica Hamby searching for her second straight double-double after a 10-point, 12-rebound outing on Saturday.



Expect her to take on a majority of the Sparks’ scoring tonight with Plum & Sims both out. pic.twitter.com/arwnXMZF86 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 18, 2025

"We're very proud of [Plum]," Brink said. "It's a huge deal ... while other people have gotten snubbed — I couldn't go without saying that."

"It's okay ... I'm going to the beach," Hamby replied.

"You deserve it, in my opinion," Brink said. "With that being said — Kelsey, congrats. We love you very much, but I just have to shout it out: [Hamby], Rickea [Jackson], Azura [Stevens], I feel like you guys are all deserving too."

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.