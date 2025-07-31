Sparks’ Cameron Brink Reveals What She Missed Most Amid 13-Month Injury Recovery

Cameron Brink made her 2025 season debut on Tuesday night — her first WNBA game played in 13 months after suffering an ACL tear in June of 2024.

Los Angeles' star forward finished with five points and three rebounds — two of which came on the offensive glass — as well as one block, one steal and one assist in just 13 minutes off the bench in the Sparks' 89-74 home loss to the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena.

Cameron Brink’s first WNBA basket in 13 months comes on her first shot attempt of the game — less than a minute after checking into Tuesday’s contest. pic.twitter.com/zhhzIQVxZq — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 30, 2025

Prior to the game, Brink spoke on what she missed most about basketball while sidelined during her injury.

“Everything … I learned all the little nuances of the game that I usually wouldn’t," she said.

Brink credited her support system — immediate family and friends — for helping her throughout the recovery process, up until Tuesday's return to game action.

"It's great," L.A. head coach Lynne Roberts said of Brink's return at Monday's practice. "Not to put too much pressure on Cam's impact right now ... [but] just be in the moment and not worry too much about missing a layup ... play with gratitude.

"July 29th, [we] have all 11 players healthy," she added. "Sometimes the hardest times in life are the biggest lessons ... [Brink] will be a better player because of this."

Tuesday night marked the first game of the season in which Los Angeles boasted a full, active roster of healthy players — without any missing due to injury.

