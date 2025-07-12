Sparks' Cameron Brink Increases On-Court Work Before Return From Injury

Since suffering a ACL tear last June — a season-ending injury midway through the 2024 WNBA campaign — Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink has gradually progressed towards her eventual return to game action.

The latest step for Brink, as seen in a X post from Justin Russo on July 9, has been "participating in skeleton work" as she continues to increase her on-court responsibilities.

Cameron Brink is participating in skeleton work at the end of today’s practice session for the LA Sparks. pic.twitter.com/VzVLJIOZVl — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) July 9, 2025

Still operating on a month-by-month timetable, Brink has been participating in on-court activity sessions throughout the first few months of the 2025 season — one of which came prior to Los Angeles' home game against the Chicago Sky on May 25.

Furthermore, she's taken part in shooting, conditioning and ball handling drills after Sparks' practices, per John W. Davis — another positive sign as Brink ramps up to full strength.

L.A. Sparks’ Cameron Brink provides an injury update on Tuesday’s edition of ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,’ courtesy of @ForTheWin.



"It's all surgically repaired now … I'm good. It's just going to take me a couple months to be back,” she said.



Read more: https://t.co/lXtWsb0D3V pic.twitter.com/vuyTmGZut6 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 3, 2025

Brink provided more clarity on her injury recovery timeline during an early-June edition of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" — also sharing that more extensive damage occurred in her left knee than originally expected.

"I was at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut ... a casino, very lucky," she told host Pat Sajakvia a video on USA Today's For The Win. "[I] tore my ACL, tore my meniscus as well, but it's all surgically repaired now. So, I'm good. It's just going to take me a couple months to be back."

