Sparks' Cameron Brink to Appear in 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue
Cameron Brink is feeling good about what she is going to be able to give to the Los Angeles Sparks this year. After losing most of her rookie year to a torn ACL, she is looking to have a monster second year.
Brink will have a lot of new teammates who can help her excel. Kelsey Plum is certainly going to help Brink by getting her the ball in the right spots to make a play.
While she is expecting to have a big year on the court, she is also doing some big things off the court, as well.
In addition to ramping up to get back on the court, Brink announced that she will be part of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. It's something different that she wanted to do.
"My edition comes out next week. I did the photo shoot eight months ago. It takes that long to come out. But I'm so excited to see how it comes out."
This is something that many other athletes have done in the past, so Brink is happy to do the same thing now. It's something that she is glad she has the opportunity to do this early in her career.
Since this is something that was done so long ago, this won't affect any prep that she is trying to get done for the upcoming season. She is going to make sure that she is ready to go for this season.
The Sparks won only eight games last season, so they are hoping that their free agent acquisitions and their draft picks will help them win more games.
Adding a player like Brinks, who they think can be a star, should increase their win total, as well. Brink was never able to get her feet beneath her before the injury.
She is going to be good to go starting in June, and she is motivated to have a big year. The Sparks are expecting big things.
As a rookie before the injury, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
