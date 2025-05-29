Sparks Debut Groundbreaking New Courtside Lounge in 2025
.The Los Angeles Sparks introduced a new arena addition for home games Crypto.com Arena in 2025 — a courtside lounge sporting couches and food and drink service, all of which provides a unique yet casual viewing experience.
The Sparks' courtside club, located behind the visiting team's basket, operates as a VIP lounge area for floor seats during games.
The exclusive club is not only for courtside ticket holders in Row 1, but also for those seated in Rows A and B, respectively, on the floor with food and drinks included, according to Michael Morales.
The lounge was most recently open for fans during Tuesday night's game against the Atlanta Dream — which capped a Sparks' three-game homestand.
Kelsey Plum poured in 27 points, four steals and five assists in Los Angeles' 88-82 loss to Atlanta.
Dearica Hamby joined Plum's stellar outing with 28 points, eight assists, four steals and six rebounds of her own — the only WNBA player in league history to post such a stat line.
The Sparks return home this Sunday to host the Phoenix Mercury at 3:00 p.m. PT.
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.