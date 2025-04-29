Sparks Fans React to New Cameron Brink Look
Second-year Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink had something of a snakebitten debut season in L.A. The 6-foot-4 Stanford product, selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, appeared in just 15 games for the Sparks before suffering a season-ending ACL tear.
The Sparks stumbled without Brink, their expected post anchor. L.A. finished with an 8-32 overall record on the season and wound up firing now-former head coach Curt Miller. The Sparks brought in former Utah Utes head coach Lynne Roberts, the Pac-12 Coach of the Year, for her first WNBA stint.
Now, Brink is expected to return to action about a month into L.A.'s 2025 season.
The revamped Sparks will be fielding a roster that includes anticipated future stars Brink, 2024 All-Rookie Team forward Rickea Jackson, and 2025 No. 9 pick Sarah Ashlee Barker, as well as 31-year-old multi-time All-Stars Dearica Hamby and new trade acquisition Kelsey Plum.
Brink has been making the rounds in the offseason, traveling far and wide even as she prepares for her wedding.
A photo of her sitting courtside at one of the NBA's Paris games between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers, and making a model-esque face, has set the web on fire of late. It was the face card in a slideshow Brink posted on April 27.
Her comments section was, understandably, loaded with appreciators.
Tennis star Coco Gauff, the No. 4-ranked player in the world, wrote simply, "face card."
Gauff, 21, won the US Open in 2023 and last year's Tour Finals, and is considered one of the top young talents in the modern game.
“Obsessed w you,” Indiana Fever wing and Unrivaled champ Lexie Hull declared in the comments.
Last year, Hull averaged 5.5 points on .441/.471/.805 shooting splits, 2.5 boards, and 1.1 assists for the 20-20 Fever, who finished as the WNBA's No. 6 seed.
“You’re kidding the first pic is unreal,” wrote user @chloe_brown10.
Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals a night in her 15 healthy games for the Sparks last season, all starts.
"Man, she could give up basketball and be a model," opined user @erniegun1987.
Brink numbers among several rising young stars in the WNBA, alongside fellow second-year standouts Jackson, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Kamilla Cardoso, plus rookie Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers.
Claimed @brendndavina2d, "that 1st slide did something to me.”
For the latest Los Angeles Sparks news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Sparks On SI.