Sparks' Guard Showcases Wild Hidden Talent in Pregame Warmup
Prior to the Los Angeles Sparks' Tuesday night matchup against the Atlanta Dream — which marked the culmination of a three-game homestand at Crypto.com Arena — guard Julie Allemand impressed with a unique pregame juggling routine.
Instead of relying on a basketball to begin her warmup routine, the 5-foot-8 guard practiced her hand-eye coordination in a different way — a strategy that's certainly contributed to her elevated play as of late, as Allemand battles back from injury while carving out an impactful role on her new team.
Allemand returns to the United States after being traded to Los Angeles from Chicago, along with Li Yueru and a 2025 third-round draft pick.
Prior to this season, her last WNBA appearance came in 2022 for the Sky — in which she averaged three points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in 25 contests.
After missing the Sparks' first two games of 2025 due to injury, Allemand has impressed in limited time through LA's last four contests. She logged four points, four rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes during Sunday's 91-78 win over the Sky, her former team.
“I’m really doing well,” Allemand said in a recent episode of The Next Hoop's Locked on Women's Basketball Podcast, on her adjustment to life in Los Angeles. “It’s not easy to start a new season and to be injured, you know, especially when it’s like new staff, new players. So I was happy to at least be there, and like to try to get to know my teammates and my step.”
