Sparks' Kelsey Plum Delivers Strong Message to Teammate
Second half dominance from the Phoenix Mercury handed Los Angeles its sixth loss of 2025, a 85-80 home defeat at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.
Plum scored 15 points in the loss, second to Odyssey Sims — who finished with 32 points, five rebounds and four assists on 10-for-14 shooting.
It marked her first 30-plus point game since 2019 and tied Renee Montgomery for 27th all-time in WNBA assists, per a team release.
The Sparks’ guard poured in 14 points on 3-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc in just the first quarter alone.
Sims' effort matched teammate Azura Stevens' 14-point first period total against Minnesota on May 18 — both of which sit atop the record books as the most points by a player in a WNBA first quarter thus far this season.
Despite the eventual loss, Plum delivered strong praise to Sims postgame.
"[Sims has] been incredible," Plum said. "She's one of the fiercest competitors in the league, plays both sides of the ball, extremely physical [and] very strong.
"She knocks people off their spot ... I thought she did a great job," she added. "[She's] one of those people that [when] you go into war, you want her on your team."
Furthermore, Plum discussed the personal impact the pair had prior to the season in wanting to join forces in Los Angeles.
"I remember in the offseason, I hit her and was like, 'Hey ... you want to do it together?'" Plum recalled.
