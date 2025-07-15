Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Makes Major Announcement

Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum will participate in this year's WNBA 3-Point Contest during All-Star weekend in Indiana, per a league release on Tuesday.

Plum joins a star-studded event field that includes Catilin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, Sonia Citron and Allisha Gray — last year's champion.

Kelsey Plum will participate in this year’s WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest in Indiana — her first time appearing in the event since 2022.



The Sparks’ guard ranks 15th in league history in made threes (539) and is tied for second in 2025 with 50 made triples. pic.twitter.com/NfD61yIh7z — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 15, 2025

The Sparks’ guard ranks 15th in WNBA history in made threes (539) and is currently tied for second in 2025 with 50 made triples. She boasts a career 38.6 percent shooting clip from beyond the arc and is fifth all-time in 3-point percentage (minimum 300 made threes).

The news comes just a week after Plum was named a WNBA All-Star for the fourth time in her career.

Kelsey Plum was named a 2025 WNBA All-Star reserve on Sunday.



It marks her fourth consecutive selection, and comes less than a week after Plum — slotted sixth by both the fans and media — ranked 16th in the player vote.https://t.co/ryQeVvnidp — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 7, 2025

Plum was selected as part of the 2025 reserves by the WNBA's head coaches' vote. It came after Plum — slotted sixth by both the fans and media — ranked 16th in the player vote, a surprise to many.

This season marks her fourth consecutive WNBA All-Star Game appearance. Prior to this year, Plum was named an All-Star in each of the past three years — including All-Star MVP honors in 2022 after scoring 30 points on 12-for-18 shooting.

The mid-summer event will be held for the first-ever time at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18 and 19th — and was sold out nearly three months prior on April 29, per a league announcement.

