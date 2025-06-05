Sparks' Kelsey Plum's Success Forces Strong Response From Angel Reese
Los Angeles' Kelsey Plum poured in 28 points and eight assists in a convincing 91-78 Sparks' win over the Chicago Sky on May 25.
Over half of the star guard's point total came in a crucial third-quarter sequence. She logged 17 points on 75 percent shooting in the frame alone — part of a home barrage after halftime that sealed Los Angeles' double-digit win.
Chicago's Angel Reese scored 13 points and 12 rebounds in the defeat, good for her second of three double-doubles thus far in 2025.
“I’m trying to talk basketball … nothing but basketball," Reese said postgame in response to two straight non-basketball related questions. "We’re not happy obviously, we’re not satisfied at all … we’re hungry for a win.
“Ignoring the outside [noise] but also hearing the claps and encouragement, because I know a lot of people do believe in us," she continued.
The star forward added that the Sky still have a long way to go, with a prioritization on keeping the organizational process day-by-day oriented.
The Sparks have struggled since then, dropping each of their next three games to the Atlanta Dream, Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury, respectively, with a combined point differential of 26.
However, on the flip side, the loss has certainly served as motivation to improve for the Sky.
Since beginning this season a winless 0-3, both Reese and Chicago have surged back. Following the May 25 contest, the Sky are 2-1 — with dominant back-to-back wins against the Dallas Wings to add to their resume.
Reese has combined for 33 rebounds across the impressive three-game stretch, as the Sky look to maintain the recent momentum into June.
