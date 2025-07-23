Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Slammed by Major Analyst for Caitlin Clark Comments: ‘Stop Talking’

During warmups of last Saturday night's WNBA All-Star Game, players from both respective sides — Team Collier and Team Clark — sported "Pay Us What You Owe Us" t-shirts, serving as a representation of ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations.

Los Angeles Sparks' superstar Kelsey Plum proceeded to call out Team Clark — captained by Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark — following the game for skipping the meeting where players first agreed to wear the shirts.

Kelsey Plum says Team Clark didn’t want to wear the WNBA ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us” tee shirt at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game:



“It was a very powerful moment. As players, we didn’t know that that was going to happen. It was a genuine surprise. The tee shirt was determined this… pic.twitter.com/rr3uzfGKvb — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) July 21, 2025

"It was a very powerful moment. As players, we didn't know that that was going to happen. It was a genuine surprise," Plum said. "The t-shirt ... was determined this morning that we had a meeting for.

"Not to tattletale, but zero members of Team Clark were very present for that," she added, laughing. "I'm trying to make the situation lighter ... we wanted to do something that was collective."

Despite the intended joke towards Clark in Plum's message, the statement still caused a plethora of social media reactions and backlash.

"You went from a Motel 6 in a sketchy part of town to a Four Seasons in the shopping district. Stop talking."@colincowherd reacts to Kelsey Plum calling out Caitlin Clark at WNBA All-Star Weekend pic.twitter.com/AtSbvsqT9j — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 21, 2025

The latest of which came on Monday from FOX Sports' analyst Colin Cowherd. On a recent edition of "The Herd," Cowherd shared a strong reaction towards Plum's message — while speaking up for Clark's impact made since joining the WNBA in 2024.

"Why do you take a shot at the golden goose: Caitlin Clark? You guys were flying — before she arrived — on one of those airlines that made you pay for a cup of water," Cowherd said. "Now you're flying private.

"You went from a Motel 6 in a sketchy part of town to a Four Seasons in the shopping district, " Cowherd added "Stop talking."

