Sparks News: Key Player Returns After Seven-Year Absence
The Los Angeles Sparks drafted Maria Kliundikova with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft. This past February, nearly seven years later, the Sparks organization retained the rights of Kliundikova, bringing the former first-round pick back to Los Angeles.
Kliundikova — known as "Masha" and formerly Maria Vadeeva — led UMMC Yekaterinburg to a Russian League Championship 3-0 series victory on Thursday. She collected a game-high 14 rebounds and a game-tying four assists, along with seven points, in the 88-56 win.
After not playing in the WNBA since 2019, Kliundikova left international play to now officially rejoin the Sparks in the States for training camp ahead of their May 16 season opener, the team announced.
“I am very happy to be back with the Sparks,” Kliundikova said per a release. “Everything has changed here, and there’s a new and exciting energy. This is a new challenge for me, too, and I think we will succeed together as a team.”
The 6-foot-4 center played 40 combined games for the purple and gold through 2018 and 2019, averaging a career 5.2 points and 2.8 rebounds on 50.6 percent shooting across both seasons before returning to Europe.
Kliundikova made her sole career start on May 26, 2019, and capitalized on the opportunity. She scored a career-high 24 points in 24 minutes, along with five rebounds, three blocks and two steals — a glimpse of the Russian center's potential in an elevated front court role.
The international talent was named FIBA Under-19 World Cup MVP in 2017. It placed her among an elite group of players who have won the award — including the likes of Breanna Stewart (2013), A’ja Wilson (2015), Paige Bueckers (2019), Caitlin Clark (2021) and Iyana Martín Carrión (2023).
“We are excited to have Masha back in Los Angeles and in the WNBA,” Sparks' General Manager Raegan Pebley said in the release. “She is a highly skilled and versatile player. Masha’s competitive drive and relentless pursuit of excellence set her apart.”
