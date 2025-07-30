Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Not in Starting Lineup in Season Debut, LA Coach Shares Major Update

May 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) is defended by Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
May 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) is defended by Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Sparks' Cameron Brink will not start in her long-awaited 2025 season debut Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena against the Las Vegas Aces — her first game back since suffering an ACL tear in June of 2024.

Sparks' coach Lynne Roberts said she expects Brink will be on a minutes restriction in Tuesday's debut. "Not to put too much pressure on Cam's impact right now ... [but] just be in the moment and not worry too much about missing a layup ... play with gratitude," Roberts said of Brink's return at Monday's practice.

