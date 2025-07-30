Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Not in Starting Lineup in Season Debut, LA Coach Shares Major Update

Los Angeles Sparks' Cameron Brink will not start in her long-awaited 2025 season debut Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena against the Las Vegas Aces — her first game back since suffering an ACL tear in June of 2024.

Sparks' coach Lynne Roberts said she expects Brink will be on a minutes restriction in Tuesday's debut. "Not to put too much pressure on Cam's impact right now ... [but] just be in the moment and not worry too much about missing a layup ... play with gratitude," Roberts said of Brink's return at Monday's practice.

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

Julie Allemand sharing her routine pregame juggling drill with Cameron Brink ahead of Sparks vs Aces. 🤹‍♂️🔥 pic.twitter.com/XSMmsqzujR — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 30, 2025

Cameron Brink makes her season debut TONIGHT 🚨🍿🔥



More on the star forward’s return ahead of Sparks vs. Aces:https://t.co/7MCaxN1R43 — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 30, 2025

Cameron Brink on what she missed about basketball while recovering from injury:



“Everything … I learned all the little nuances of the game that I usually wouldn’t.” pic.twitter.com/uluzuAp9tr — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 30, 2025

A’ja Wilson warming up ahead of Sparks vs Aces.



She’s currently averaging over 21 points and nine rebounds per contest in 2025. pic.twitter.com/0m6MCsZGcE — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 30, 2025

A look at the Sparks’ full active roster for the first time all season — including Cameron Brink.



LA looks for a league-best sixth straight win tonight vs the Aces. pic.twitter.com/f63GoGRm3S — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 30, 2025

