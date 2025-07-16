Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Reacts to Kelsey Plum's Major Announcement, Rickea Jackson Breaks Record

Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum will participate in this year's WNBA 3-Point Contest during All-Star weekend in Indiana, per a league release on Tuesday. The news comes just a week after Plum was named a WNBA All-Star for the fourth time in her career.
Sparks' forward Cameron Brink recently discussed both Plum's All-Star selection and snubs that missed out on the honor alongside Dearica Hamby in a recent episode of" Straight to Cam."
"We're very proud of [Plum]," Brink said. "It's a huge deal, [but] other people have gotten snubbed — I couldn't go without saying that."
Fueled by a pair of record-breaking performances from Plum and Rickea Jackson, the Sparks left Crypto.com Arena back in the win column — after a back-and-forth 92-88 victory over the Sun on Sunday. Jackson led a dominant 20-point second quarter for L.A. — logging her highest-scoring half of the 2025 season.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Makes Major Announcement
Sparks' Cameron Brink Reacts to WNBA All-Star Snubs
Sparks' Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson Break Records in Win Over Sun
Sparks' Cameron Brink's Return Date Tentatively Set For 'Late July'
Sparks' Kelsey Plum Speaks on Difficulties Adjusting to New-Look Backcourt
Sparks' Coach Lynne Roberts Challenges Team After Loss to Sky's Angel Reese
Sparks Sign Julie Vanloo After Sudden Release By Valkyries
Lynx’s Napheesa Collier, Courtney Williams Dismantle Kelsey Plum's Sparks
Sparks Guard Surpasses Major Career Milestone Against Lynx
Sparks' Julie Allemand Leads Belgium to Second Straight FIBA EuroBasket Crown
Magic Johnson, Lisa Leslie Among Stars With Message During Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Retirement Ceremony
Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Officially Retired in Heartfelt Ceremony
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.