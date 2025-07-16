Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Reacts to Kelsey Plum's Major Announcement, Rickea Jackson Breaks Record

Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum will participate in this year's WNBA 3-Point Contest during All-Star weekend in Indiana, per a league release on Tuesday. The news comes just a week after Plum was named a WNBA All-Star for the fourth time in her career.

Sparks' forward Cameron Brink recently discussed both Plum's All-Star selection and snubs that missed out on the honor alongside Dearica Hamby in a recent episode of" Straight to Cam."

"We're very proud of [Plum]," Brink said. "It's a huge deal, [but] other people have gotten snubbed — I couldn't go without saying that."

Fueled by a pair of record-breaking performances from Plum and Rickea Jackson, the Sparks left Crypto.com Arena back in the win column — after a back-and-forth 92-88 victory over the Sun on Sunday. Jackson led a dominant 20-point second quarter for L.A. — logging her highest-scoring half of the 2025 season.

