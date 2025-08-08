Sparks Notes: Candace Parker Bashes WNBA All-Stars, Shares Harsh Angel Reese Ranking

During warmups of this year's WNBA All-Star Game, players from both sides — Team Collier and Team Clark — wore "Pay Us What You Owe Us" t-shirts, serving as a representation of ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations. Following the star-studded event, former Sparks' legend Candace Parker was brutally honest in speaking out against the players' decision on a recent episode of Post Moves with Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston.

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

Some Mikan drill practice for Cameron Brink ahead of Sparks vs Sun.



LA looks for its eighth win in its last nine contests tonight. pic.twitter.com/OSx7J4o02J — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 8, 2025

Lakers’ governor Jeanie Buss in attendance for Sparks vs Fever in LA. pic.twitter.com/zeMIIfSTJf — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 6, 2025

Caitlin Clark signing autographs in LA ahead of Fever vs Sparks.



A massive crowd of road fans behind the Indiana bench. Still an hour to go before game time… pic.twitter.com/JIAFkUNaSN — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 6, 2025

Even with Caitlin Clark not playing, still a HUGE amount of Indiana fans behind the Fever bench.



Still an hour away from Sparks vs Fever. 👀 pic.twitter.com/dx0EQb72cy — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) August 6, 2025

Julie Vanloo says playing in the WNBA was a goal that was always realistic. Now, it’s her reality.



“I bet on myself and never stopped believing,” she told me.



An exclusive feature on the Sparks’ guard, for @SInow:https://t.co/3BDayTXj2d — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 5, 2025

