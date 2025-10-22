Sparks Notes: Candace Parker Reacts to Shohei Ohtani, Talks on NBA vs WNBA Leadership
Candace Parker, a former star for the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, was on-site at Dodger Stadium on Friday to watch Shohei Ohtani's legendary performance in L.A.'s 5-1 win, clinching a 2025 World Series appearance — and Parker provided a plethora of thoughts and reactions, via TNT Sports.
"Seeing [Shohei] Ohtani up close ... it's crazy," Parker said, during the Dodgers win. "That's so cool."
Also, since Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier's late-September statement, in which she challenged WNBA leadership, both current Sparks' star forward Dearica Hamby and Parker, a former L.A. icon, have spoken out in support.
Now, Parker — on a recent episode of "Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston" — was honest in contrasting her respective relationships with both the WNBA's Cathy Engelbert and NBA's Adam Silver, the two league commissioners.
