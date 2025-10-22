Sparks Notes: Candace Parker Reacts to Shohei Ohtani, Talks on NBA vs WNBA Leadership

Candace Parker, a former star for the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, was on-site at Dodger Stadium on Friday to watch Shohei Ohtani's legendary performance in L.A.'s 5-1 win, clinching a 2025 World Series appearance — and Parker provided a plethora of thoughts and reactions, via TNT Sports.

"Seeing [Shohei] Ohtani up close ... it's crazy," Parker said, during the Dodgers win. "That's so cool."

Also, since Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier's late-September statement, in which she challenged WNBA leadership, both current Sparks' star forward Dearica Hamby and Parker, a former L.A. icon, have spoken out in support.

Now, Parker — on a recent episode of "Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston" — was honest in contrasting her respective relationships with both the WNBA's Cathy Engelbert and NBA's Adam Silver, the two league commissioners.

A look at the LA Sparks’ new $150 million practice facility in El Segundo — set to open in 2027.



It marks the largest investment in the history of women’s sports for a single team.



MORE: https://t.co/3q1iDF7Io3pic.twitter.com/eO71oEOB2b — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 25, 2025

From Monday — Sparks’ Cameron Brink reacts to her season-ending nose injury suffered in LA’s 2025 finale vs Aces:



✍️🔗: https://t.co/kMyVURw2GR pic.twitter.com/EJqL0gQmEj — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 17, 2025

Angel Reese to the Sparks?



🚨🔗 More on potential trade destinations for Chicago’s star, following a recent report: https://t.co/mLzmGUXSPu — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) September 10, 2025

Kelsey Plum, in her first season in LA, led the Sparks to their highest single-season win total since 2019.



2025 — 21-23

‘24 — 8-32

‘23 — 17-23

‘22 — 13-23

‘21 — 12-20

‘20 — 15-7



“We’ll be back …[the culture] is changing,” she said postgame on Thursday.https://t.co/AU3pe4EXNY — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 12, 2025

