Sparks Notes: Candace Parker's Jersey Retired, Angel Reese Makes Statement Over LA, Magic Johnson Delivers Message

Ben Geffner|
Jun 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former Los Angeles Sparks Candace Parker talks to the crowd during a her jersey retirement ceremony at halftime at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Sparks' legend Candace Parker had her No. 3 jersey retired in a special halftime ceremony during halftime of Sunday's contest against Chicago. She became just the third player in Sparks' franchise history to have a jersey retired in the Crypto.com Arena rafters — joining Lisa Leslie (No. 9) and Penny Toler (No. 11). "LA isn’t just about ball, it’s now where we call home,” Parker said in the halftime speech.

A myriad of L.A.-based stars shared praise for Parker at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday — including a virtual messages from Lakers' legend Magic Johnson. "[This honor] means you have arrived ... it means you're a superstar," he said.

Furthermore, Sparks' guard Julie Allemand and Belgium won their second consecutive FIBA EuroBasket crown on Sunday in dramatic fashion. Allemand poured in a game-high 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting in the 67-65 victory over Spain — capped by a 12-point comeback in the game's final three minutes. It cemented Belgium as just the third national team in history to defend a EuroBasket crown.

Sparks' Julie Allemand Leads Belgium to Second Straight FIBA EuroBasket Crown

Magic Johnson, Lisa Leslie Among Stars With Message During Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Officially Retired in Heartfelt Ceremony

Angel Reese Makes Statement Against Kelsey Plum's Sparks in Dominant Rematch Win

Candace Parker Reveals Interest in Exploring Future WNBA Ownership

Kelsey Plum Shares Feelings on Candace Parker's Legacy Ahead of Sparks' Jersey Retirement

Cooper Flagg Names Sparks' Legend to WNBA Mount Rushmore

Candace Parker Reveals Wild Reason for Alleged Beef With Geno Auriemma

Kelsey Plum Headlines Sparks in First WNBA All-Star Fan Voting Return

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Credits Pacers' TJ McConnell For Valuable Skill

