Sparks Notes: Candace Parker's Jersey Retired, Angel Reese Makes Statement Over LA, Magic Johnson Delivers Message

Los Angeles Sparks' legend Candace Parker had her No. 3 jersey retired in a special halftime ceremony during halftime of Sunday's contest against Chicago. She became just the third player in Sparks' franchise history to have a jersey retired in the Crypto.com Arena rafters — joining Lisa Leslie (No. 9) and Penny Toler (No. 11). "LA isn’t just about ball, it’s now where we call home,” Parker said in the halftime speech.

A myriad of L.A.-based stars shared praise for Parker at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday — including a virtual messages from Lakers' legend Magic Johnson. "[This honor] means you have arrived ... it means you're a superstar," he said.

Furthermore, Sparks' guard Julie Allemand and Belgium won their second consecutive FIBA EuroBasket crown on Sunday in dramatic fashion. Allemand poured in a game-high 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting in the 67-65 victory over Spain — capped by a 12-point comeback in the game's final three minutes. It cemented Belgium as just the third national team in history to defend a EuroBasket crown.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks' Julie Allemand Leads Belgium to Second Straight FIBA EuroBasket Crown

Magic Johnson, Lisa Leslie Among Stars With Message During Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Officially Retired in Heartfelt Ceremony

Angel Reese Makes Statement Against Kelsey Plum's Sparks in Dominant Rematch Win

Candace Parker Reveals Interest in Exploring Future WNBA Ownership

Kelsey Plum Shares Feelings on Candace Parker's Legacy Ahead of Sparks' Jersey Retirement

Cooper Flagg Names Sparks' Legend to WNBA Mount Rushmore

Candace Parker Reveals Wild Reason for Alleged Beef With Geno Auriemma

Kelsey Plum Headlines Sparks in First WNBA All-Star Fan Voting Return

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Credits Pacers' TJ McConnell For Valuable Skill

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

Julie Allemand and Belgium became just the third national team in history to claim back-to-back FIBA EuroBasket titles on Sunday.



How did it come to fruition? With a 12-point comeback in three minutes.



More: https://t.co/fUvyQkc1I8pic.twitter.com/gIQxsfSM7i — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 30, 2025

Angel Reese on her brother, Julian, getting signed by the Lakers after four seasons at Maryland:



“It makes me super emotional, just because I know his journey … I really hope he gets the opportunity to play in the [NBA] because he deserves it.” pic.twitter.com/dG1HLEoj6C — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 29, 2025

Angel Reese after her fourth straight double-double:



“I only had four O-boards so wasn’t just ‘Mebounds’ tonight.” pic.twitter.com/7GVNKhqR1A — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 29, 2025

Lisa Leslie on Candace Parker:



“She changed the game … I was elated to have her as a teammate … I knew when I handed the keys over the Candace Parker, the Sparks were in good hands.”



Added: “Nobody else can do what [she’s] done for the LA Sparks.” pic.twitter.com/gSNMAMdny0 — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 29, 2025

A look at Candace Parker’s WNBA resume:



1x Rookie of the Year

10x All-WNBA Selection

3x WNBA Champion

2x WNBA MVP

2x All-Defensive Team Selection

1x Finals MVP



Her No. 3 jersey is just the third in LA Sparks history to be retired.pic.twitter.com/KmJ26Mp4vv — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 29, 2025

Kelsey Plum warming up before Sparks vs Sky.



All LA players sporting No. 3 Candace Parker shirts ahead of the halftime jersey retirement ceremony. pic.twitter.com/Eb8g2ppoNT — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 29, 2025

A look at the exclusive @adidas “That’s Our Ace” shirts for every Sparks fan in attendance today — in honor of Candace Parker’s jersey retirement. pic.twitter.com/qbzKPHJg8D — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 29, 2025

Magic Johnson on Candace Parker’s Sparks’ No. 3 jersey retirement:



“It means you have arrived.”



Noted the significance of being forever in the rafters alongside Kareem, Kobe, other LA greats. pic.twitter.com/2WhC9Dc9u8 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 29, 2025

Candace Parker on going into WNBA ownership:



“I know the game prepared me for this phase of life, so for sure, I want to be in an ownership position … 100 percent.”



👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/a5Cdqk8sQB — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 30, 2025

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.