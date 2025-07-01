Sparks Notes: Candace Parker's Jersey Retired, Angel Reese Makes Statement Over LA, Magic Johnson Delivers Message

Los Angeles Sparks' legend Candace Parker had her No. 3 jersey retired in a special halftime ceremony during halftime of Sunday's contest against Chicago. She became just the third player in Sparks' franchise history to have a jersey retired in the Crypto.com Arena rafters — joining Lisa Leslie (No. 9) and Penny Toler (No. 11). "LA isn’t just about ball, it’s now where we call home,” Parker said in the halftime speech.
A myriad of L.A.-based stars shared praise for Parker at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday — including a virtual messages from Lakers' legend Magic Johnson. "[This honor] means you have arrived ... it means you're a superstar," he said.
Furthermore, Sparks' guard Julie Allemand and Belgium won their second consecutive FIBA EuroBasket crown on Sunday in dramatic fashion. Allemand poured in a game-high 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting in the 67-65 victory over Spain — capped by a 12-point comeback in the game's final three minutes. It cemented Belgium as just the third national team in history to defend a EuroBasket crown.
