Sparks Notes: Julie Allemand Wins Second Straight European Crown, Kelsey Plum Receives Praise From Hailey Van Lith

Jun 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives past Chicago Sky guard Ariel Atkins (7) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Sparks' guard Julie Allemand and Belgium won their second consecutive FIBA EuroBasket crown on Sunday in dramatic fashion. Allemand poured in a game-high 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting in the 67-65 victory over Spain — capped by a 12-point comeback in the game's final three minutes. It cemented Belgium as just the third national team in history to defend a EuroBasket crown.

Chicago Sky guard Hailey Van Lith first met L.A.'s Kelsey Plum while in middle school. The pair kept a close relationship through their respective basketball careers, reuniting to compete alongside one another at Plum's inaugural Under Armour-sponsered "Dawg Class" camp in 2023. Prior to the Sky's road test against the Sparks at Crypto.com Arena, Van Lith spoke honestly about Plum's tangible impact on her basketball journey — sharing praise for a longtime friend and mentor

Furthermore, prior to the Sunday matchup, Van Lith expanded on her mental health journey and provided advice for young athletes experiencing something similar.

