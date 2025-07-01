Sparks Notes: Julie Allemand Wins Second Straight European Crown, Kelsey Plum Receives Praise From Hailey Van Lith

Los Angeles Sparks' guard Julie Allemand and Belgium won their second consecutive FIBA EuroBasket crown on Sunday in dramatic fashion. Allemand poured in a game-high 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting in the 67-65 victory over Spain — capped by a 12-point comeback in the game's final three minutes. It cemented Belgium as just the third national team in history to defend a EuroBasket crown.
Chicago Sky guard Hailey Van Lith first met L.A.'s Kelsey Plum while in middle school. The pair kept a close relationship through their respective basketball careers, reuniting to compete alongside one another at Plum's inaugural Under Armour-sponsered "Dawg Class" camp in 2023. Prior to the Sky's road test against the Sparks at Crypto.com Arena, Van Lith spoke honestly about Plum's tangible impact on her basketball journey — sharing praise for a longtime friend and mentor
Furthermore, prior to the Sunday matchup, Van Lith expanded on her mental health journey and provided advice for young athletes experiencing something similar.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sky's Hailey Van Lith Discusses Mental Health Journey, Shares Advice for Young Athletes Before Win Over Sparks
Sky's Hailey Van Lith Praises Sparks' Kelsey Plum's Impact on Her Professional Career
Sparks' Julie Allemand Leads Belgium to Second Straight FIBA EuroBasket Crown
Cooper Flagg Names Sparks' Legend to WNBA Mount Rushmore
Candace Parker Reveals Wild Reason for Alleged Beef With Geno Auriemma
Kelsey Plum Headlines Sparks in First WNBA All-Star Fan Voting Return
Sparks' Kelsey Plum Credits Pacers' TJ McConnell For Valuable Skill
Angel Reese Makes Statement Against Kelsey Plum's Sparks in Dominant Rematch Win
Candace Parker Reveals Interest in Exploring Future WNBA Ownership
Magic Johnson, Lisa Leslie Among Stars With Message During Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Retirement Ceremony
Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Officially Retired in Heartfelt Ceremony
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.