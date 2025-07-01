Sparks Notes: Julie Allemand Wins Second Straight European Crown, Kelsey Plum Receives Praise From Hailey Van Lith

Los Angeles Sparks' guard Julie Allemand and Belgium won their second consecutive FIBA EuroBasket crown on Sunday in dramatic fashion. Allemand poured in a game-high 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting in the 67-65 victory over Spain — capped by a 12-point comeback in the game's final three minutes. It cemented Belgium as just the third national team in history to defend a EuroBasket crown.

Chicago Sky guard Hailey Van Lith first met L.A.'s Kelsey Plum while in middle school. The pair kept a close relationship through their respective basketball careers, reuniting to compete alongside one another at Plum's inaugural Under Armour-sponsered "Dawg Class" camp in 2023. Prior to the Sky's road test against the Sparks at Crypto.com Arena, Van Lith spoke honestly about Plum's tangible impact on her basketball journey — sharing praise for a longtime friend and mentor

Furthermore, prior to the Sunday matchup, Van Lith expanded on her mental health journey and provided advice for young athletes experiencing something similar.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sky's Hailey Van Lith Discusses Mental Health Journey, Shares Advice for Young Athletes Before Win Over Sparks

Sky's Hailey Van Lith Praises Sparks' Kelsey Plum's Impact on Her Professional Career

Sparks' Julie Allemand Leads Belgium to Second Straight FIBA EuroBasket Crown

Cooper Flagg Names Sparks' Legend to WNBA Mount Rushmore

Candace Parker Reveals Wild Reason for Alleged Beef With Geno Auriemma

Kelsey Plum Headlines Sparks in First WNBA All-Star Fan Voting Return

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Credits Pacers' TJ McConnell For Valuable Skill

Angel Reese Makes Statement Against Kelsey Plum's Sparks in Dominant Rematch Win

Candace Parker Reveals Interest in Exploring Future WNBA Ownership

Magic Johnson, Lisa Leslie Among Stars With Message During Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Officially Retired in Heartfelt Ceremony

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

SPARKS NOTES: Candace Parker's Jersey Retired, Angel Reese Makes Statement Over LA, Magic Johnson Delivers Messagehttps://t.co/gfUUoJz1Mj — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 1, 2025

Julie Allemand and Belgium became just the third national team in history to claim back-to-back FIBA EuroBasket titles on Sunday.



How did it come to fruition? With a 12-point comeback in three minutes.



More: https://t.co/fUvyQkc1I8pic.twitter.com/gIQxsfSM7i — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 30, 2025

“I had a great time, it was super fun to compete and see one of the best guards in our game work … and see her process.”



— Hailey Van Lith on playing in Kelsey Plum’s inaugural @UAbasketball ‘Dawg Class’ camp and Plum’s impact on her basketball career. pic.twitter.com/hG5Ul772J9 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 30, 2025

Hailey Van Lith on her mental health journey, and message to young athletes experiencing something similar:



“It’s okay to ask for help. As athletes … we try to handle all that on our own, but having that outlet was a gamechanger for me.” pic.twitter.com/yOzxIh0iLj — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 29, 2025

Angel Reese on her brother, Julian, getting signed by the Lakers after four seasons at Maryland:



“It makes me super emotional, just because I know his journey … I really hope he gets the opportunity to play in the [NBA] because he deserves it.” pic.twitter.com/dG1HLEoj6C — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 29, 2025

Angel Reese after her fourth straight double-double:



“I only had four O-boards so wasn’t just ‘Mebounds’ tonight.” pic.twitter.com/7GVNKhqR1A — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 29, 2025

Candace Parker’s No. 3 jersey was officially retired in the LA rafters on Sunday.



More on reactions from Magic Johnson, Lisa Leslie and others: https://t.co/fXChbfHWyr — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 29, 2025

Lisa Leslie on Candace Parker:



“She changed the game … I was elated to have her as a teammate … I knew when I handed the keys over the Candace Parker, the Sparks were in good hands.”



Added: “Nobody else can do what [she’s] done for the LA Sparks.” pic.twitter.com/gSNMAMdny0 — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 29, 2025

