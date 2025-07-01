Sky's Hailey Van Lith Discusses Mental Health Journey, Shares Advice for Young Athletes Before Win Over Sparks

Through the first 14 games of her WNBA career, Chicago Sky rookie guard Hailey Van Lith is averaging over four points, one rebound and one assist per contest.

While playing collegiate basketball at TCU last season, Van Lith talked openly about overcoming mental health struggles she dealt with early in her athletic career.

"When I was younger in college, I was suicidal, I was heavily medicated and felt trapped. And you would never know it because I was having a ton of success on the court," she said in March. "But internally, and in life in general, I was ready to be done. That's what I mean when I speak on suffering and pain. I didn't even want to live.

"I've received a lot of encouragement and also a lot of people, you know, sharing that they can relate or that I helped them feel understood. That's the whole point," Van Lith added.

Hailey Van Lith on her mental health journey, and message to young athletes experiencing something similar:



“It’s okay to ask for help. As athletes … we try to handle all that on our own, but having that outlet was a gamechanger for me.” pic.twitter.com/yOzxIh0iLj — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 29, 2025

The 5-foot-9 guard expanded on her mental health journey and provided advice for young athletes experiencing something similar on Sunday, prior to Chicago's 92-85 road win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

“It’s okay to ask for help. As athletes … we try to handle all that on our own, but having that outlet was a game changer for me," Van Lith said.

