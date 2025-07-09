Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Selected to WNBA All-Star Team, Angel Reese Shares Reactions on Candace Parker

Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum was named a WNBA All-Star for the fourth consecutive time in her career, per a Sunday release. Plum was selected as part of the 2025 reserves by the WNBA's head coaches' vote. It comes less than a week after Plum — slotted sixth by both the fans and media — ranked 16th in the player vote, a surprise to many.
Though competing against the Sparks last weekend, a pair of Chicago Sky players recognized and celebrated Candace Parker's jersey retirement accomplishment as well. "Congratulations to Candace ... everything she's done, not just for our organization but for all the organizations that she's impacted," star forward Angel Reese said.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sparks' Kelsey Plum Earns Fourth Consecutive WNBA All-Star Selection
Sky's Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith Share Reactions on Candace Parker's Jersey Retirement
Sparks Waive Former All-Star Guard Amid Widespread Roster Moves
Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Plum's Shocking Placement in WNBA Player All-Star Vote Labeled 'Pure Jealousy'
Kelsey Plum Tells Caitlin Clark Fan to 'Do Better' in Blunt Message at Sparks Game
Sky's Hailey Van Lith Praises Sparks' Kelsey Plum's Impact on Her Professional Career
Sparks' Julie Allemand Leads Belgium to Second Straight FIBA EuroBasket Crown
Magic Johnson, Lisa Leslie Among Stars With Message During Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Retirement Ceremony
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.