Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Selected to WNBA All-Star Team, Angel Reese Shares Reactions on Candace Parker

Ben Geffner
Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; USA Women's National Team guard Kelsey Plum (5) during the WNBA All Star game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; USA Women's National Team guard Kelsey Plum (5) during the WNBA All Star game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum was named a WNBA All-Star for the fourth consecutive time in her career, per a Sunday release. Plum was selected as part of the 2025 reserves by the WNBA's head coaches' vote. It comes less than a week after Plum — slotted sixth by both the fans and media — ranked 16th in the player vote, a surprise to many.

Though competing against the Sparks last weekend, a pair of Chicago Sky players recognized and celebrated Candace Parker's jersey retirement accomplishment as well. "Congratulations to Candace ... everything she's done, not just for our organization but for all the organizations that she's impacted," star forward Angel Reese said.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Earns Fourth Consecutive WNBA All-Star Selection

Sky's Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith Share Reactions on Candace Parker's Jersey Retirement

Sparks Waive Former All-Star Guard Amid Widespread Roster Moves

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Plum's Shocking Placement in WNBA Player All-Star Vote Labeled 'Pure Jealousy'

Kelsey Plum Tells Caitlin Clark Fan to 'Do Better' in Blunt Message at Sparks Game

Sky's Hailey Van Lith Praises Sparks' Kelsey Plum's Impact on Her Professional Career

Sparks' Julie Allemand Leads Belgium to Second Straight FIBA EuroBasket Crown

Magic Johnson, Lisa Leslie Among Stars With Message During Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

