Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Selected to WNBA All-Star Team, Angel Reese Shares Reactions on Candace Parker

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

Kelsey Plum was named a 2025 WNBA All-Star reserve on Sunday.



It marks her fourth consecutive selection, and comes less than a week after Plum — slotted sixth by both the fans and media — ranked 16th in the player vote.https://t.co/ryQeVvnidp — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 7, 2025

Breaking: Sparks claim guard Julie Vanloo off waivers. She’s active for tonight’s game and will wear No. 6.



Golden State waived Vanloo on Monday. Now, after winning a FIBA EuroBasket title last weekend, she joins Belgium teammate Julie Allemand in LA. pic.twitter.com/VhajFQjw3s — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 3, 2025

Hailey Van Lith on Candace Parker — prior to Sunday’s jersey retirement ceremony in LA:



“It’s not everyday that you even get to be in a gym with her … It definitely raises our level of play. Candace Parker brings a different expectation and standard of excellence.” pic.twitter.com/n108hb7Ugt — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 3, 2025

SPARKS NOTES: Candace Parker's Jersey Retired, Angel Reese Makes Statement Over LA, Magic Johnson Delivers Messagehttps://t.co/gfUUoJz1Mj — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 1, 2025

Julie Allemand and Belgium became just the third national team in history to claim back-to-back FIBA EuroBasket titles on Sunday.



How did it come to fruition? With a 12-point comeback in three minutes.



More: https://t.co/fUvyQkc1I8pic.twitter.com/gIQxsfSM7i — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 30, 2025

