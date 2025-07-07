Sky's Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith Share Reactions on Candace Parker's Jersey Retirement

The Chicago Sky cruised to a dominant 92-85 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on June 29 — taking control of the 2025 season series, 2-1, over the purple and gold as a result.

Midway through the contest, Candace Parker had her No. 3 jersey retired in a special halftime ceremony. She became just the third player in Sparks' franchise history to have a jersey retired in the Crypto.com Arena rafters — joining Lisa Leslie (No. 9) and Penny Toler (No. 11).

"LA isn’t just about ball, it’s now where we call home,” Parker said in the halftime speech.

Hailey Van Lith on Candace Parker — prior to Sunday’s jersey retirement ceremony in LA:



“It’s not everyday that you even get to be in a gym with her … It definitely raises our level of play. Candace Parker brings a different expectation and standard of excellence.” pic.twitter.com/n108hb7Ugt — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 3, 2025

An array of Los Angeles-based stars and celebrities — Magic Johnson and Lisa Leslie included — shared a myriad of praise for Parker during the monumental event.

However, though competing against the Sparks, a pair of Sky players recognized and celebrated Parker's accomplishment as well.

“It’s not everyday that you even get to be in a gym with her," rookie guard Hailey Van Lith said. "It definitely raises our level of play. Candace Parker brings a different expectation and standard of excellence.”

Candace Parker (No. 3) officially joins Lisa Leslie (No. 9) and Penny Toler (No. 11) as just the third Sparks player in franchise history to have her jersey retired.

A legendary career and a well-deserved honor for a LA legend.



A legendary career and a well-deserved honor for a LA legend.



👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/PZnE0CvyFB — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 29, 2025

"I've watched her since I was a little girl, so it means a lot ... to be named with such great players," star forward Angel Reese said. "Congratulations to Candace ... everything she's done, not just for our organization but for all the organizations that she's impacted."

Parker led the Sparks to a WNBA championship in 2016, securing the franchise's third title.

Following her time in the purple and gold, Parker closed her career with two seasons in Chicago — helping win the franchise's sole title in 2021 — and one in Las Vegas, respectively.

