Sparks Waive Former All-Star Guard Amid Widespread Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Sparks waived former WNBA All-Star guard Odyssey Sims on Wednesday — one of several major roster adjustments made this week, per releases.

Read more: Sparks' Owner Mark Walter Acquires Majority Ownership of Lakers From Buss Family

Sims, in her 12th WNBA season, started 11 out of her 12 games played for Los Angeles — shuffling both scoring and playmaking responsibilities alongside Kelsey Plum.

Thank you, Odyssey Sims! pic.twitter.com/0P89tNvIj4 — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) July 2, 2025

"[Sims has] been incredible," Plum said last month. "She's one of the fiercest competitors in the league, plays both sides of the ball, extremely physical [and] very strong.

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink and Sue Bird Argue Controversial WNBA Roster Rule

"She knocks people off their spot," she added. "[She's] one of those people that [when] you go into war, you want her on your team."

Sims poured in a season-high 32 points, five rebounds and four assists on 10-for-14 shooting against Phoenix to start June. It marked her first 30-plus point game since 2019 and tied Renee Montgomery for 27th all-time in WNBA assists, per a team release.

In addition to dropping Sims, the Sparks also waived veteran guard Shey Peddy.

Los Angeles announced the signing of Peddy on June 14, per a release.

The 5-foot-7 guard averaged six points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game across 116 contests spanning five WNBA seasons — last playing for the Phoenix Mercury prior to Los Angeles.

🚨NEWS: The Sparks sign guards Shey Peddy and Grace Berger to rest-of-season hardship contracts.



LA gets added rotation depth in its backcourt. 🔥📈



More: https://t.co/xaeFhycPzP pic.twitter.com/UtedICGNng — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 17, 2025

She started 24 of 34 contests for the Mercury in 2022, pouring in consistent averages of 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals in the campaign. Additionally, she started five of her six games played for the Sparks in 2025, averaging five points and three rebounds in 23 minutes per contest.

Read more: Storm's Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike Dismantle Shorthanded Sparks

The two backcourt losses of Sims and Peddy created enough room within Los Angeles' 12-player roster to welcome back Julie Allemand and Rae Burrell to its active rotation.

In the Sparks' 84-67 season-opening win over Golden State on May 16, Burrell sustained a right leg injury within the game's opening minute — just 41 seconds in.

"Thank you for all the love and prayers," the 6-foot-2 guard, now in her fourth season in Los Angeles, shared on social media following the injury.

Thank you for all the love and prayers🙏🏽❤️ — Rae Burrell🖤 (@Raehoops) May 17, 2025

The team later announced that Burrell would miss six to eight weeks and was expected to make a full recovery. Now, she rejoins a roster looking for scoring help within a shorthanded lineup still missing star forward Cameron Brink.

Burrell averaged 5.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in just over 15 minutes per game in 2024.

Read more: Sparks Provide Bold Promotion Ahead of 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

Allemand was recently away from the team due to overseas commitments, per a release — representing Belgium at this year's FIBA EuroBasket.

She helped lead Belgium to its second consecutive tournament crown last Sunday in dramatic fashion. Allemand poured in a game-high 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting in the 67-65 victory over Spain.

The title cemented Belgium as just the third national team in history to defend a EuroBasket crown. Aside from the Cats' latest run, only Spain and the Soviet Union have secured back-to-back titles.

Allemand has averaged 2.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in eight games for the Sparks in 2025 — proving to be an elite playmaker alongside backcourt running mate Kelsey Plum.

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.