Sparks Notes: LA Lands SEC Star in Mock Draft, 2025 All-Star Predictions, More
The Los Angeles Sparks had a rough 2024 season, losing a good amount of players to injury and only winning eight games. Needless to say, this is not the standard that has been set by an organization that had previously won three WNBA Championships.
A great way to start their transformation will be at the 2025 WNBA Draft, where some experts believe Los Angeles will go for Kentucky sharpshooting guard Georgia Amoore, who would be the perfect counterpart alongside forward Cameron Brink.
With Kentucky, Amoore averaged 19.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game.
Speaking of Brink, her season came to an abrupt end last year when she tore her ACL. Alongside Rickea Jackson, she is expected to have a much better sophomore season.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Los Angeles Sparks:
Sparks Land SEC Sharpshooter in New WNBA Mock Draft
Can Sparks Sophomores Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson be All-Stars This Season?
Ranking The Sparks' 5 Best Draft Picks Ever
Top 5 Candace Parker Moments With The Sparks
Ranking The 3 Best Sparks Coaches Ever
New Sparks Guard Kelsey Plum's Best Playoff Moments