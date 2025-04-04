Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Notes: LA Lands SEC Star in Mock Draft, 2025 All-Star Predictions, More

Jeremy Hanna

Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore (3) takes the ball to the basket against Vanderbilt guard Madison Greene (4) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore (3) takes the ball to the basket against Vanderbilt guard Madison Greene (4) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.

The Los Angeles Sparks had a rough 2024 season, losing a good amount of players to injury and only winning eight games. Needless to say, this is not the standard that has been set by an organization that had previously won three WNBA Championships.

A great way to start their transformation will be at the 2025 WNBA Draft, where some experts believe Los Angeles will go for Kentucky sharpshooting guard Georgia Amoore, who would be the perfect counterpart alongside forward Cameron Brink.

With Kentucky, Amoore averaged 19.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game.

Speaking of Brink, her season came to an abrupt end last year when she tore her ACL. Alongside Rickea Jackson, she is expected to have a much better sophomore season.

Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Los Angeles Sparks:

JEREMY HANNA

Jeremy Hanna has been writing professionally since 2018, covering topics such as video games, entertainment, and sports. He currently works as an associate editor for LA Sports report, contributing to online publications like Sports Illustrated and Newsweek. He mainly focuses on NBA, NFL, WWE, AEW, and all of professional wrestling. His favorite wrestler of all-time is Mick Foley.

