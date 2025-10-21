Sparks Notes: LA Legend on NBA vs WNBA Leadership, Kelsey Plum Rips Cathy Engelbert
Following Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier's late-September message, in which she challenged WNBA leadership in her 2025 exit interview, both current Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Dearica Hamby and former L.A. star Candace Parker have spoken out in support.
Now, Parker — on a recent episode of "Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston" — was honest in contrasting her respective relationships with both the WNBA's Cathy Engelbert and NBA's Adam Silver, the two league commissioners.
Furthermore, in a Oct. 9 story by ESPN's Katie Barnes, Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum also spoke on her relationship with Engelbert.
"It's not just what she says but how she says it," Plum said. "We can all win this, and that frustration has been boiling ... The conversation has been combative and that's upping the frustration."
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.
Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.Follow BenGeffner