Sparks Notes: LA Legend on NBA vs WNBA Leadership, Kelsey Plum Rips Cathy Engelbert

Following Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier's late-September message, in which she challenged WNBA leadership in her 2025 exit interview, both current Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Dearica Hamby and former L.A. star Candace Parker have spoken out in support.

Now, Parker — on a recent episode of "Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston" — was honest in contrasting her respective relationships with both the WNBA's Cathy Engelbert and NBA's Adam Silver, the two league commissioners.

Furthermore, in a Oct. 9 story by ESPN's Katie Barnes, Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum also spoke on her relationship with Engelbert.

"It's not just what she says but how she says it," Plum said. "We can all win this, and that frustration has been boiling ... The conversation has been combative and that's upping the frustration."

A look at the LA Sparks’ new $150 million practice facility in El Segundo — set to open in 2027.



It marks the largest investment in the history of women’s sports for a single team.



From Monday — Sparks’ Cameron Brink reacts to her season-ending nose injury suffered in LA’s 2025 finale vs Aces:



Kelsey Plum, in her first season in LA, led the Sparks to their highest single-season win total since 2019.



2025 — 21-23

‘24 — 8-32

‘23 — 17-23

‘22 — 13-23

‘21 — 12-20

‘20 — 15-7



Angel Reese to the Sparks?



