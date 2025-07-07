Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Notes: Sparks Waive All-Star Guard, Sabrina Ionescu Dominates in Win Over LA

Ben Geffner|
Jul 3, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson (2) drives past New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jul 3, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson (2) drives past New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Sparks waived former WNBA All-Star guard Odyssey Sims on Wednesday — one of several major roster adjustments made this week, per releases. In addition to dropping Sims, the Sparks also waived veteran guard Shey Peddy. The two backcourt losses created enough room within Los Angeles' 12-player roster to welcome back Julie Allemand and Rae Burrell to its active rotation.

A dominant second-half comeback from New York fueled the home Liberty to a convincing 89-79 over the road Sparks on Thursday night. Sabrina Ionescu poured in 20 points in 35 minutes, while Breanna Stewart finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Liberty. Sparks' forward Dearica Hamby finished with a game-high 25 points and nine rebounds in an impressive effort — but it wasn't enough.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sabrina Ionescu Dominates in Liberty's 89-79 Win Over Kelsey Plum's Sparks

Sparks Waive Former All-Star Guard Amid Widespread Roster Moves

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Plum's Shocking Placement in WNBA Player All-Star Vote Labeled 'Pure Jealousy'

Kelsey Plum Tells Caitlin Clark Fan to 'Do Better' in Blunt Message at Sparks Game

Sky's Hailey Van Lith Praises Sparks' Kelsey Plum's Impact on Her Professional Career

Sparks' Julie Allemand Leads Belgium to Second Straight FIBA EuroBasket Crown

Magic Johnson, Lisa Leslie Among Stars With Message During Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Officially Retired in Heartfelt Ceremony

Cooper Flagg Names Sparks' Legend to WNBA Mount Rushmore

Candace Parker Reveals Wild Reason for Alleged Beef With Geno Auriemma

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

