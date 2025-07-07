Sparks Notes: Sparks Waive All-Star Guard, Sabrina Ionescu Dominates in Win Over LA

The Los Angeles Sparks waived former WNBA All-Star guard Odyssey Sims on Wednesday — one of several major roster adjustments made this week, per releases. In addition to dropping Sims, the Sparks also waived veteran guard Shey Peddy. The two backcourt losses created enough room within Los Angeles' 12-player roster to welcome back Julie Allemand and Rae Burrell to its active rotation.

A dominant second-half comeback from New York fueled the home Liberty to a convincing 89-79 over the road Sparks on Thursday night. Sabrina Ionescu poured in 20 points in 35 minutes, while Breanna Stewart finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Liberty. Sparks' forward Dearica Hamby finished with a game-high 25 points and nine rebounds in an impressive effort — but it wasn't enough.

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

Breaking: Sparks claim guard Julie Vanloo off waivers. She’s active for tonight’s game and will wear No. 6.



Golden State waived Vanloo on Monday. Now, after winning a FIBA EuroBasket title last weekend, she joins Belgium teammate Julie Allemand in LA. pic.twitter.com/VhajFQjw3s — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 3, 2025

SPARKS NOTES: Candace Parker's Jersey Retired, Angel Reese Makes Statement Over LA, Magic Johnson Delivers Messagehttps://t.co/gfUUoJz1Mj — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 1, 2025

Candace Parker on going into WNBA ownership:



“I know the game prepared me for this phase of life, so for sure, I want to be in an ownership position … 100 percent.”



👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/a5Cdqk8sQB — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 30, 2025

Julie Allemand and Belgium became just the third national team in history to claim back-to-back FIBA EuroBasket titles on Sunday.



How did it come to fruition? With a 12-point comeback in three minutes.



More: https://t.co/fUvyQkc1I8pic.twitter.com/gIQxsfSM7i — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 30, 2025

More on Hailey Van Lith’s official 2023 ‘Dawg Class’ camp invitation from Plum:



“I’ve known Kelsey a while now, ever since middle school … She called me and asked … It’s not everyday that Kelsey Plum calls you. It was a pretty cool moment and I was super stoked to go.” pic.twitter.com/HDtA7cGcy6 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 30, 2025

Angel Reese on her work ethic after Sky vs Sparks:



“I put my head down everyday and just grind … I don’t do it for cameras, I don’t do it for publicity. I don’t post me in the gym and I’m not going to.” pic.twitter.com/m485V28abn — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 29, 2025

Lisa Leslie on Candace Parker:



“She changed the game … I was elated to have her as a teammate … I knew when I handed the keys over the Candace Parker, the Sparks were in good hands.”



Added: “Nobody else can do what [she’s] done for the LA Sparks.” pic.twitter.com/gSNMAMdny0 — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 29, 2025

