Sparks Notes: Sparks Waive All-Star Guard, Sabrina Ionescu Dominates in Win Over LA

The Los Angeles Sparks waived former WNBA All-Star guard Odyssey Sims on Wednesday — one of several major roster adjustments made this week, per releases. In addition to dropping Sims, the Sparks also waived veteran guard Shey Peddy. The two backcourt losses created enough room within Los Angeles' 12-player roster to welcome back Julie Allemand and Rae Burrell to its active rotation.
A dominant second-half comeback from New York fueled the home Liberty to a convincing 89-79 over the road Sparks on Thursday night. Sabrina Ionescu poured in 20 points in 35 minutes, while Breanna Stewart finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Liberty. Sparks' forward Dearica Hamby finished with a game-high 25 points and nine rebounds in an impressive effort — but it wasn't enough.
Here's all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
